Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor békemissziója folytatódott, a pápa fogadta a miniszterelnököt

békeOrbán ViktorkonfliktusMagyarország
magyar

PM Orban from Rome: We Are Building an Anti-War Coalition

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again called attention to the importance of peace in his latest message from Rome, posted on Facebook. During his visit, the Hungarian premier is being received by Pope Leo XIV and will also meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. PM Orban's peace mission continues.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 27. 12:04
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In his post, PM Orban warned that the world is growing dangerously accustomed to war: “The world is slowly getting used to wars. Over the past two decades, new military conflicts have erupted one after another — from the Caucasus and the Middle East to the Russia–Ukraine war that has been devastating our neighbor for three years.”

Orbán Viktor (Fotó: NurPhoto via AFP)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)

He reflected on how people have become desensitized to the horrors of conflict: “We are flooded with news and images of destruction and war casualties. At first we are shaken, then saddened — and eventually, we begin to get used to it.”

PM Orban cautioned that as the world grows numb to war, the danger only grows:

Wars are like wildfires on a scorching summer day. If we do nothing to stop them, the flames will sooner or later reach our homeland, our homes, and our children’s future.

The Prime Minister stressed that Hungary’s peace and security can only be preserved by refusing to follow the Brussels mainstream:

If we want to maintain Hungary's peace, we cannot simply drift along with the Brussels current.

Viktor Orban reaffirmed Hungary’s clear stance on the conflict in Ukraine:

We want no part in the global war fever. That is why, since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war, we have been building an anti-war coalition.

PM Orban concluded his message by saying, “Today I will report on Hungary’s peace efforts to His Holiness the Pope, and then to the Prime Minister of Italy.”

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekPintér Béla

A lényeg már elmondva

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Te, Pintér Béla egy gátlástalan, aljas, beteg gazember vagy.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu