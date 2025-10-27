PM Orban from Rome: We Are Building an Anti-War Coalition

He reflected on how people have become desensitized to the horrors of conflict: “We are flooded with news and images of destruction and war casualties. At first we are shaken, then saddened — and eventually, we begin to get used to it.”

PM Orban cautioned that as the world grows numb to war, the danger only grows:

Wars are like wildfires on a scorching summer day. If we do nothing to stop them, the flames will sooner or later reach our homeland, our homes, and our children’s future.

The Prime Minister stressed that Hungary’s peace and security can only be preserved by refusing to follow the Brussels mainstream:

If we want to maintain Hungary's peace, we cannot simply drift along with the Brussels current.

Viktor Orban reaffirmed Hungary’s clear stance on the conflict in Ukraine:

We want no part in the global war fever. That is why, since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war, we have been building an anti-war coalition.

PM Orban concluded his message by saying, “Today I will report on Hungary’s peace efforts to His Holiness the Pope, and then to the Prime Minister of Italy.”