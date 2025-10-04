PM Orban: Time to Start Collecting Signatures!

Hungary's Prime Minister emphasized:
In Copenhagen, I made it clear that we want no part of this. But we must make it clear again and again. We have to stand firm — it’s the only way to stay out of the war.
PM Orban continued:
The folks in Brussels think we’re doing this because of the upcoming elections, that this is just a campaign trick. But it’s not. This is about the interests of the Hungarian people, Hungarian families, the entire nation. We’ve been burned twice before — we won’t be burned a third time. Time to start collecting signatures on the petition!