Rendkívüli

Óriási bejelentést tett a vállalkozásoknak Orbán Viktor + videó

miniszterelnökOrbán Viktorháború
magyar

PM Orban: Time to Start Collecting Signatures!

“We’re heading into a heated autumn. Brussels has got a taste for blood. Their war strategy is ready: they want to push Ukraine into the EU and flood the country with money and weapons. The Russians, they say, 'will eventually tire out' — we know, that’s precisely what they’re famous for,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban added with irony in a post shared on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 04. 10:09
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary's Prime Minister emphasized:

In Copenhagen, I made it clear that we want no part of this. But we must make it clear again and again. We have to stand firm — it’s the only way to stay out of the war.

PM Orban continued:

The folks in Brussels think we’re doing this because of the upcoming elections, that this is just a campaign trick. But it’s not. This is about the interests of the Hungarian people, Hungarian families, the entire nation. We’ve been burned twice before — we won’t be burned a third time. Time to start collecting signatures on the petition!

As previously reported, Viktor Orban announced before the Copenhagen EU summit that he would launch a signature drive for a petition against Brussels’ war plans. According to the Prime Minister, the European Union’s war strategy would be extremely damaging for Hungary.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Borbély Zsolt Attila
idezojelekDobrev Klára

Vegytiszta nemzetárulás

Borbély Zsolt Attila avatarja

Oldódjon fel a magyar szuverenitás egy emberellenes államszövetségben?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu