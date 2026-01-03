brüsszelhvgtisza pártmagyar péterbajnai gordon
magyar

Bajnai Endorses Tisza While Embracing War Hawk Position

In an interview with HVG, Hungary's former left-wing prime minister Gordon Bajnai called for the militarization of Europe, arguing that the time has come for the continent to “finally turn from a herbivore into a carnivore in a world ruled by predators.” Alongside repeating Brussels’ increasingly pro-war rhetoric, Bajnai made it clear that he considers a victory by the Tisza Party desirable—an important signal given his role as a key figure in the old left-wing network, whose members have openly lined up behind Peter Magyar and his party in recent months.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 01. 03. 15:23
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Gordon Bajnai echoed the narrative of Europe’s war hawks in the HVG interview published on Friday.

“We have long been overdue in building European autonomy, and the current shock may give us the push to finally become carnivores instead of herbivores in a world dominated by predators. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger,” the former left-wing prime minister said. He added that “the economic, technological, and security challenges shaping our lives can only be addressed at a pan-European level.”

Although he rarely makes public appearances, Bajnai has spoken out before on the Russia–Ukraine war. In March 2022, he signed a petition calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates to be held accountable before an international court, in proceedings modeled on the Nuremberg Trials, over the war in Ukraine. Commenting on the petition, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown told the British press: “At Nuremberg, we held Nazi war criminals to account. Eight decades later, we must ensure that one day Putin, too, is called to account.”

Western Europe Gripped by War Fever

Bajnai’s comments to HVG follow the increasingly militant rhetoric coming out of the European Union and align closely with the positions taken by the Tisza Party’s supporters in Brussels.

As has been widely reported, pro-war politicians are now openly urging the replenishment of military reserves, while military readiness is being ramped up at a rapid pace across Europe.

Croatia was the first to reintroduce mandatory military service in October, but the move is far from an isolated case. From the Balkans to Scandinavia, from France to Germany, one measure after another points toward the return of conscription—or at least its preliminary stages. The question is no longer whether this trend has begun, but who will be next.

“Defense cooperation and the modernization of European armed forces would not be a bad initiative in themselves, but unfortunately all of this is being done with the aim of supporting Ukraine as well,” Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, recently told Magyar Nemzet. “Brussels has tied its own fate entirely to that of Ukraine. At this point, they can no longer retreat or change course without calling their entire legitimacy into question.” According to Dornfeld, there is a sharp contrast between the Hungarian and Brussels positions: Hungary is pushing for a swift end to the war in Ukraine, while Brussels is preparing for a long-term war strategy.

The Same Figures Pushing Their Way Back to the Forefront

On the first day of the year, an interview was published with one of the Tisza Party’s financial backers, Gabor Bojar—like Bajnai, a member of the old liberal-leftist elite. Speaking to Forbes, Bojar said: “I am seriously worried; war cannot be ruled out. And not because Orban says so. But, because Russian expansion may not stop. Unfortunately, I found one of HVG’s recent covers striking, showing Trump and Putin dividing up Europe.”

These coordinated statements are no coincidence. The same circle of individuals that lost power in 2010 is now preparing a comeback—and they are also helping shape Peter Magyar's program.

This applies not only to economic policy plans that include severe austerity measures, but also to foreign policy direction. A recent interview sheds further light on this. Former Foreign Minister Geza Jeszenszky said on M5 television that the Tisza Party turned about a year ago to a group known as V21 for foreign policy advice. In response, the group drafted proposals on Ukraine, among other issues, together with Peter Balazs—who previously served as foreign minister under Gordon Bajnai.

This is how the threads come together, once again bringing Gordon Bajnai’s name to the surface at the forefront of the war agenda.

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bánó Attila
idezojelekBenes-dekrétumok

Benes-ügyben tudjuk, mit tenne a Tisza Párt

Bánó Attila avatarja

Magyar Péter a szlovák nagykövet kiutasításával eredményesen rongálná a magyar–szlovák viszonyt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.