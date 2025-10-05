"Andrej Babis achieved a solid victory in the Czech parliamentary elections. A great step for the Czechia — and good news for Europe,” PM Orban added in his post.
PM Orban: Truth Has Triumphed!
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Andrej Babis on social media.
Cover photo: Andrej Babis and Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
