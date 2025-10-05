CsehországOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
magyar

PM Orban: Truth Has Triumphed!

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Andrej Babis on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 05. 10:04
Andrej Babis and Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
"Andrej Babis achieved a solid victory in the Czech parliamentary elections. A great step for the Czechia — and good news for Europe,” PM Orban added in his post.

Cover photo: Andrej Babis and Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

