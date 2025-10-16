Rendkívüli

Gyanúsítottként hallgathatták ki Ruszin-Szendi Romuluszt + videó

Upcoming Orban–Trump Meeting + Video

In an exclusive interview to Mandiner's YouTube channel, Viktor Orban announced that the date has been set for his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 16. 13:50
Prime Minister Viktor Orban giving an interview to Mandiner (Photo: MTI)
In the wide-ranging interview, Viktor Orban discussed the recent peace summit in Egypt, the upcoming EU summit, and the Hungarian national football team’s match.

Viktor Orban announced that he will soon meet again with U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: MTI)

Viktor Orban told Mandiner that he learned on Saturday evening that U.S. President Donald Trump had invited him to the peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. He said this came as a surprise because he knew that Donald Trump was traveling to Egypt, but he had not been aware that such a summit was planned. 

As he put it,

these are complicated issues involving old grievances. These are complicated issues involving old grievances. For the American President to come to a summit from the Israeli parliament and be able to sit down and sign an agreement there in the presence of the Turkish, Egyptian, and Qatari leaders, reinforcing the agreement that the Israelis signed with Hamas – to bring this about requires a very fortunate alignment of the stars. I think that on Saturday evening, the Americans thought that by Monday the stars would be aligned fortunately, and that this moment should not be missed.

Viktor Orban emphasized the complexity of such negotiations, especially when southern countries are involved, where everything can change at the last minute. "As surprising as it may sound, humility was also required on the part of the American President for this success to happen," he added.

PM Orban’s participation in the peace summit has been widely seen as a diplomatic success, though some opposition voices in Hungary have struggled to interpret it. In this context, he said:

Yes, it’s not easy for them, but they are far from the events. We were there because that’s where we belonged. Since President Trump’s return, a global network has been forming made up of people and leaders who are seeking peaceful solutions to armed conflicts.

He explained that these figures are gathering around President Trump, where “there is strength and ability,” and that Hungary is part of this network.

We stood on the side of peace even when there was no such network. Now there is one and it is not limited to Europe or the Western world. It also includes representatives of Eastern countries,

he added. Pm Orban recalled that in recent weeks, he has traveled to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and met with leaders of Turkic states. "So there is a network now. It is not formally announced or established but we know each other. There are now more than a dozen world leaders who support one another on peace issues and, above all, help the Americans," he explaned.

When asked about European leaders attending the summit, Viktor Orban said: "Some were there simply because their prestige required it. The British have always had influence in that region as former colonial power, and the French and Italians as well. And of course, you can’t invite the French and the British without also inviting the Germans.”

We were there because I, as Prime Minister of Hungary, am part of that pro-peace network, and  Hungary’s foreign policy is known worldwide for its commitment to peace. In every conflict, when action is needed, when someone must step forward, you can count on the Hungarians. So when it comes to the cause of peace, you can count on Hungarians  whether it’s Ukraine or the West Bank,

Viktor Orban highlighted. He also remarked: "We never push ourselves forward. "We never push ourselves forward. Neither I nor Hungary applied to be here. We know our place, how big our country is, how much influence it has, and what our capabilities are. But when it comes to the cause of peace, and we are needed, then you can count on us."

Orban-Trump Meeting Coming Up Soon

The Prime Minister also confirmed that he will soon meet again with President Trump. "There will be a meeting and not too far off," Viktor Orban said. 

We already have a date, and about 80 percent of the agenda is agreed upon. Once we finalize the remaining 20 percent, we will jointly decide with the Americans when to announce it. Then it will take place.

The meeting will primarily focus on economic issues, with the agrrement on the avoidance of  double taxation being one of the main points.

Speaking about his relationship with President Trump, PM Orban said:

I’ve been working with the American President since 2015 or 2016. Taking into account the difference in size of our countries, I wouldn’t call this a balanced partnership. But everybody has betrayed the U.S. President at least once, the only exception being Hungary. When he lost the election, everyone suddenly disappeared, seeking the favor of the Biden administration. Hungary did not.

He added that Hungary would have gladly cooperated with the Biden administration, but fundamental differences made that impossible — on key issues such as migration, family protection, and peace policy.

In politics, as in everyday life, friendships are built in this way; standing by each other brings friendship. Then come the interests of the state. Friendship doesn’t mean doing anything the other asks. I will only do what serves the interests of Hungarians. Personal sympathy helps, but it’s not enough — national interests must align. If they don’t, no friendship can bridge that gap. So while I have built strong friendships over the past twenty years, Hungary always comes first,

he Prime Minister emphasized.

Trump Would Have Achieved Peace n Ukraine

Speaking about the Russia–Ukraine war, Viktor Orban did not mince words:

Trump would have made peace in the Ukraine-Russia war long ago if the Europeans weren't constantly inciting Zelensky behind the scenes. That's the situation. So if the Europeans didn't oppose Trump's policies, but instead we Europeans and Americans were all in the same boat, there would already be peace. But European leaders want to continue the war. They have a clearly pro-war stance, a war strategy, and a war plan, which they speak openly about, and they are working to pull President Trump from the side of peace to the side of continuing the war. If there were unity in the West, there would already be peace on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

PM Orban added that he has also discussed this directly with Trump.

He’s now selling weapons to Europeans, and then they send them to Ukraine. I can’t speak for the American president, but I can safely say that the Americans did well with this. The Americans have pulled out of the Russia-Ukraine war, they are not paying a cent. We Europeans are the fools, sending our money straight to Ukraine or spending it on American weapons to send there. The Americans say thank you very much, and order a coffee,

 he added.

PM Orban also revealed that right after the Peace March on October 23, he will travel to the upcoming EU summit, where one of the main topics will be the use of frozen Russian assets.

We’re consulting with the Russians on the issue of frozen Russian assets, because we need clarity. Because obviously, if they touch Russian money, which in itself raises a number of legal issues, there will be Russian countermeasures. And I would like to see what kind of Russian countermeasures there will be. For example, whether the assets of Hungarian companies operating in Russia will be seized or frozen, or whether there will be countermeasures against Hungarian companies if we agree to this. And I want to discuss this openly,

he explained, reiterating that clarity is needed regarding what the consequences of such a move would be.

Even Szoboszlai’s Goal Came Up

The interview also touched on Tuesday evening's Portugal-Hungary World Cup qualifier and how we are having a strong week, as US President Donald Trump called Viktor Orban a fantastic man at the international peace summit in Egypt, and in the final minute, Dominik Szoboszlai, captain of the Hungarian national team, equalized with a spectacular goal in Lisbon. When asked which moment was more important, Viktor Orban replied that 

the most important moment is always the one that brings the most joy to the most people.

Most Hungarians were really happy in the 91st minute on Tuesday."

On whether Hungary has a realistic chance of qualifying for the World Cup, Orban said: It’s hard to give an opinion, because in Hungary, everyone’s a football expert. But I think advancing from our group in second place is now something even the betting houses would consider likely. Still, two knockout matches remain, and anything can happen there."

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban giving an interview to Mandiner (Photo: MTI)

 

