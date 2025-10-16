Upcoming Orban–Trump Meeting + Video

In the wide-ranging interview, Viktor Orban discussed the recent peace summit in Egypt, the upcoming EU summit, and the Hungarian national football team’s match.

Viktor Orban announced that he will soon meet again with U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: MTI)

Viktor Orban told Mandiner that he learned on Saturday evening that U.S. President Donald Trump had invited him to the peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. He said this came as a surprise because he knew that Donald Trump was traveling to Egypt, but he had not been aware that such a summit was planned.

As he put it,

these are complicated issues involving old grievances. These are complicated issues involving old grievances. For the American President to come to a summit from the Israeli parliament and be able to sit down and sign an agreement there in the presence of the Turkish, Egyptian, and Qatari leaders, reinforcing the agreement that the Israelis signed with Hamas – to bring this about requires a very fortunate alignment of the stars. I think that on Saturday evening, the Americans thought that by Monday the stars would be aligned fortunately, and that this moment should not be missed.

Viktor Orban emphasized the complexity of such negotiations, especially when southern countries are involved, where everything can change at the last minute. "As surprising as it may sound, humility was also required on the part of the American President for this success to happen," he added.

PM Orban’s participation in the peace summit has been widely seen as a diplomatic success, though some opposition voices in Hungary have struggled to interpret it. In this context, he said:

Yes, it’s not easy for them, but they are far from the events. We were there because that’s where we belonged. Since President Trump’s return, a global network has been forming made up of people and leaders who are seeking peaceful solutions to armed conflicts.

He explained that these figures are gathering around President Trump, where “there is strength and ability,” and that Hungary is part of this network.

We stood on the side of peace even when there was no such network. Now there is one and it is not limited to Europe or the Western world. It also includes representatives of Eastern countries,

he added. Pm Orban recalled that in recent weeks, he has traveled to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and met with leaders of Turkic states. "So there is a network now. It is not formally announced or established but we know each other. There are now more than a dozen world leaders who support one another on peace issues and, above all, help the Americans," he explaned.