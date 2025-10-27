miniszterelnökbékemissziópápaOrbán Viktor
Viktor Orban’s Peace Mission Continues as Pope Welcomes Hungarian PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Saturday as part of his ongoing peace mission. The Holy Father personally received the Hungarian leader, who asked the Pontiff to support Hungary’s anti-war efforts.

2025. 10. 27. 14:59
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Pope Leo XIV (Source: Facebook)
Following his discussions with Pope Leo XIV, Prime Minister Viktor Orban put out a social media post, saying, "I asked His Holiness to support the anti-war efforts of Hungary." He added: "Private Audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV."

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök nyilatkozik a sajtó képviselőinek az Európai Unió tagállamainak állam- és kormányfőit tömörítő Európai Tanács csúcstalálkozóján Brüsszelben 2025. október 23-án éjszaka (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos)
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, speaks to the press at the European Council summit of heads of state and government of the European Union member states in Brussels on the night of October 23, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)

As previously reported, Prime Minister Orban last visited the Vatican in December of last year, when he met with Pope Francis during an earlier stage of his peace initiative. This time, it was Pope Leo XIV who received the Hungarian Prime Minister, continuing his predecessor’s steadfast commitment to peace.

A photograph of the meeting between Pope Leo XIV and Prime Minister Orban was shared by Janos Nagy, State Secretary heading the Prime Minister’s Office. 

His caption on the photo read simply: 

Peace.

Earlier in the day, PM Orban posted from Rome, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in a world increasingly consumed by conflict. The Hungarian PM noted that he will also be meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

PM Orban warned, reaffirming that Hungary seeks to remain outside the global wave of war hysteria.

If we want to preserve Hungary’s peace, we cannot drift along with the Brussels mainstream,

Viktor Orban stressed:

Hungary has wanted to stay out of the war fever spreading throughout the world. Since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine conflict, Hungary has been working to build an anti-war coalition.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Pope Leo XIV (Source: Facebook)

