Balazs Orban Fires Back at Zelensky for Anti-Hungary Remarks

“No one can force us to act against Hungary’s interests,” Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s Political Director, posted on social media. He emphasized that Prime Minister Viktor Orban stood up for Hungarian national interests, not Ukraine’s, during his recent talks in Washington. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Hungary, claiming that anyone who does not align with Ukraine’s position is “serving Russian interests.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban represented Hungarian interests during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)

Balazs Orban noted that Zelensky went so far as to suggest that Hungary’s delegation "essentially acted as Russia’s live messenger service in the United States,” and that Budapest was “echoing Moscow’s rhetoric” by opposing Ukraine’s EU membership.

President Zelensky still doesn’t seem to understand that Hungary — together with the United States — stands on the side of peace,” the Hungarian politician said, noting, "That means we serve neither side in this conflict. We prioritize security and economic stability — even when that leaves us standing alone in Europe.

He stressed that Hungary continues to cooperate with Ukraine on humanitarian and other issues where the national interests align — for example, in the energy sector — but made clear that no one, not even President Zelensky, can expect Hungary to prioritize Ukrainian interests over those of its own country.

Balazs Orban also pointed out that

the same principle applies to Ukraine’s push for EU membership. The Hungarian people made their position clear in the national consultation — they do not support a fast-tracked accession for Ukraine,” he said. "We urge President Zelensky for what President Trump once urged Brussels to do: respect Hungary’s decision, and treat our country with the respect it deserves,

the PM's political director added.

Cover photo: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)