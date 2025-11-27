Hungary FM: MOL to Boost Oil Product Exports to Serbia from December

FM Szijjarto stressed Hungary will use all available means in order to contribute to guaranteeing the neighboring country's supply of crude oil. He noted that MOL is prepared to further increase shipments to Serbia.

In November, MOL doubled its deliveries to Serbia. In December, those volumes will rise again — by the end of the year, MOL will be delivering two and a half times its previous volume of crude oil and oil products,

he said.

He stressed that the October fire at MOL’s refinery in Szazhalombatta does not affect these plans.

MOL is operating on every available channel (...) Shipments to Serbia continue by road, rail, and river.

He confirmed that the first rail shipment has already been completed and a second is now being prepared, with continuous transport underway via the Danube as well. “I presented proposals to the minister regarding what steps the Serbian government could take to make MOL’s operations even more flexible, predictable, and efficient,” he added.