Tisza Party's Political Family Blocks Investigation Into Ukrainian War Mafia

The Patriots for Europe EP group called for a debate on corruption issues in Ukraine and on the potential risks related to EU funding, to be held during next week’s plenary session in Strasbourg. However, the proposal was rejected by the European People's Party (EPP), the political family the Tisza Party belongs to.

The Tisza Party's political family voted down the proposal (Photo: AFP/Frederick Florin)

In their statement, the Patriots highlighted a roughly 100 million dollar kickback scandal linked to Enerhoatom, which — according to their claims — may involve high-ranking Ukrainian officials. The Patriots argue that the case raises serious questions about transparency and the safety of European taxpayers’ money.

🚨 | Patriots for Europe called for a plenary debate on the recent corruption allegations in Ukraine and the risks to EU taxpayers’ money.



Today, the left–liberal–EPP majority blocked this request.



Ensuring transparency and accountability is not “taking sides” — it is our… pic.twitter.com/g7npdaLYtQ — Patriots for Europe (@PatriotsEP) November 19, 2025

The Patriots state that it is unacceptable to launch such massive financial commitments while corruption concerns remain unresolved. Therefore, they argued, a plenary debate would have been essential to defend Europe's financial integrity, and safeguard Europe's and European people's long-term interests.