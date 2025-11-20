Rendkívüli

Hiába szabadult volna, börtönben marad az ukrán kémbotrány kulcsfigurája

Ukrajnaukrajnai korrupcióTisza
magyar

Tisza Party's Political Family Blocks Investigation Into Ukrainian War Mafia

Ukraine's corruption must be addressed before any plans to support the country can move forward, the Patriots for Europe EP group argues. However, the debate they initiated was voted down by the European People's Party, the political family to which the Tisza Party belongs.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 20. 13:34
Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP/Frederick Florin)
The Patriots for Europe EP group called for a debate on corruption issues in Ukraine and on the potential risks related to EU funding, to be held during next week’s plenary session in Strasbourg. However, the proposal was rejected by the European People's Party (EPP), the political family the Tisza Party belongs to.

A Tisza pártcsaládja leszavazta a javaslatot
 The Tisza Party's political family voted down the proposal (Photo: AFP/Frederick Florin)

In their statement, the Patriots highlighted a roughly 100 million dollar kickback scandal linked to Enerhoatom, which — according to their claims — may involve high-ranking Ukrainian officials. The Patriots argue that the case raises serious questions about transparency and the safety of European taxpayers’ money.

The Patriots state that it is unacceptable to launch such massive financial commitments while  corruption concerns remain unresolved. Therefore, they argued, a plenary debate would have been essential to defend Europe's financial integrity, and safeguard Europe's and European people's long-term interests.

However, the Tisza party’s European political family, the European People’s Party, rejected the initiative, arguing that the above issues do not require debate.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, the pro-war majority in Brussels, together with the Tisza Party's European group, the EPP, and the Democratic Coalition's (DK) European political family, S&D, continue to turn a blind eye to corruption cases and refuse to put their discussion on the agenda of the European Parliament’s plenary session, the Patriots said.

Cover photo: Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)

