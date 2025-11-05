Bóka JánosNémeth BalázsIgazság órájában
EU Affair Minister: Ukraine Has No Place in the European Union

European issues took center stage in this week’s Hour of Truth program. The guest of host Balazs Nemeth on Wednesday was Janos Boka, Hungary’s Minister for European Union Affairs. Speaking about Ukraine, the minister said Brussels has set out an unrealistic timetable and expectations for accession talks. Meanwhile, President Zelensky has again made outrageous statements against Hungarians.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 05. 17:07
Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka speaking at a government press conference at the Carmelite Monastery, September 11, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
On Wednesday morning, Hour of Truth continued with a focus on European affairs. Balazs Nemeth interviewed EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka, who addressed the latest developments on Ukraine’s path toward the EU.

Bóka János európai uniós ügyekért felelős miniszter beszédet mond a Századvég Vidék Konferencia 2025 rendezvényén a Larus Étterem és Rendezvényközpontban 2025. október 16-án (Fotó: MTI/Soós Lajos)
 Janos Boka, Minister for European Union Affairs, delivers a speech at the Szazadveg Countryside Conference 2025 at the Larus Restaurant and Event Center, October 16, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

On Tuesday, new developments emerged regarding Ukraine’s potential accession. Dates such as 2028, or at the latest 2030, are  being mentioned as possible targets for completing Ukraine’s EU membership process. in this context, Janos Boka noted that each autumn the European Commission publishes an enlargement package. This consists of country reports in which the Commission evaluates how each candidate country is progressing in its accession process. These reports are then debated in the European Parliament and among the member states in the Council. The minister pointed out:

This, in fact, is a political document. This year’s version is perhaps even more political than those before it. At least in its content, it bears only a loose connection to reality, to put it mildly,

After the Commission’s report was released, President Zelensky reacted in an aggressive and demanding manner.

The Commission has clearly set an unrealistic timetable and expectations concerning the accession talks. As for what the President of Ukraine has said — in my view, his words are outrageous. But we have heard such statements before in recent weeks and months,

Janos Boka said.
Balazs Nemeth recalled that Zelensky had claimed Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Hungary were responsible for delaying Ukraine’s accession to the EU, accusing the Hungarian leader of serving Putin’s interests. The Ukrainian President said that actually, he no longer needed to do anything and that he was waiting for an offer from Hungary.

Boka: Brussels’ Approach to Ukraine Is Unrealistic

The minister emphasized that Ukraine is not protecting Hungary. Hungary is defended by NATO, of which, fortunately, Ukraine is not a member and will not be in the foreseeable future. He added that President Zelensky seems to have overlooked the fact that Hungary envisions a strategic partnership with Ukraine.

Ukraine’s place is not in the European Union. I believe a mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Ukraine is possible provided that Ukraine remains outside the EU. That is the proposal Hungary has put on the table,

 Janos Boka underlined.

He highlighted that EU enlargement requires a unanimous decision, which has always been the case and will remain so."Hungary represents its own national interests in this process, because it is evident that no one else will. The Commission, it seems, is representing Ukrainian interests instead of those of the EU’s member states," he said.

Despite Hungary’s opposition, Brussels is already pushing to begin accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova as early as November.

Much of what is happening in Ukraine's accession process has never happened in the case of any other candidate country. The Commission has already bypassed several procedural and technical rules that it used to respect. However, it appears that a significant number of member states are unwilling to go along with attempts to override the requirement of unanimity, even on technical matters. There is no such intention. There are many reasons for this. I believe both the Commission and the President of the European Council have miscalculated. They assumed there is broader support for this proposal . So, from that point of view, I am calm. But from another perspective, I am not, because they will continue looking for new ways to bypass Hungary's resistance, to pressure the Hungarian government into a position that goes against Hungary's national interests and the will of the Hungarian people,

Janos Boka stated.

He underlined that Hungary will hold national elections next April, and one of the key stakes will be whether the country continues to have a sovereign, national government that stands firm, or whether it elects a government that follows Brussels and throws open the gates to Ukraine — an act that, he warned, would have unforeseeable consequences for Hungary.

The European Commission maintains that it is realistic for the EU to expand by 2030.

Ukraine is currently at war with a neighboring nuclear power. Twenty percent of its territory is under foreign occupation. The country is in a state of selective default, and practically none of its basic public services are functioning. I therefore cannot see how we can even discuss the idea that a country in such a condition could ever join the European Union,

Janos Boka said.

During the program, it was noted that European taxpayers’ money continues to flow into Ukraine, including that of Hungarian families. The EU has approved another 1.8 billion euros for Ukraine, as the European Commission claims to be satisfied with the country’s reform progress. "So more money can go because in their view Zelensky and his team have done what Ursula von der Leyen and her colleagues demanded."

Since the outbreak of the war, the European Union has financed Ukraine to the tune of roughly 180 billion euros. Now, Brussels plans to raise another similar amount by using the frozen assets of Russia's central bank. "But after the EU has spent everyone else’s money," the minister concluded, "it will soon have to start spending its own."

The minister noted:

According to The Economist, this war can only be won if it continues for at least another half decade. That much time is needed to force Russia’s economy to its knees. I would just remind everyone that two years ago, those same analysts said the Russian economy would collapse in two years.

He added that over the next four years, the European Union would need to raise 400 billion euros to sustain the current strategy. Even The Economist admits that this money is not available, meaning Brussels would have to launch yet another round of EU-level borrowing, plunging member states further into debt. Such borrowing would have far-reaching consequences for budgetary balance, the sustainability of social systems, and for other EU programs.

The Hungarian Opposition Is Not Concerned About the EU's Loans

Turning to domestic issues, Janos Boka and host Balazs Nemeth discussed the government’s plan to introduce a 14th-month pension, announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which will be implemented gradually starting in January. Balazs Nemeth pointed out that opposition commentators’ favorite talking point is to claim that the 14th month pension is merely a promise that will drive Hungary into Chinese debt. Yet, he said, those same voices remain silent about the truly massive loans Brussels is preparing to take on in the name of the entire European Union. Another recurring theme in the opposition media, the host added, is the claim that if a change of government were to occur in Budapest, hundreds of billions of euros would  begin to flow from Brussels to Hungary.

EU funds are not being lost, they are being taken away and withheld for political reasons,

Janos Boka underlined. He highlighted that Poland offers a clear example, the so-called Tusk scenario. Under the previous Polish government, led by the former prime minister, all conditions for accessing EU funds had been met. Yet Brussels refused to release the money. Only after a new, Brussels-aligned government took power under Donald Tusk did the funds begin to flow, and that happened without any substantial legislative changes in Warsaw. In return, the new government was and is being pressured to adopt measures serving Brussels’ economic and political objectives.

Two things must be clearly understood. First, these EU funds come with a very high political price. Second, every government must decide whether to pay that price or not,

the minister said, pointing out that with the Tisza Party, it is perfectly clear there is such a deal — partly stated, partly unstated — and they are carrying it out. 

They will implement the court ruling on migration, they will restructure the tax system as instructed, and they will push Ukraine’s entry into the European Union. In return, they will receive some money,

the minister noted. "But everyone should understand: that money comes at a very high cost. If a government acting as a puppet of Brussels chooses to pay that price, it will be ordinary Hungarian citizens who suffer," he warned. He added that the government’s alternative approach is to secure the release of these EU funds while fully protecting national interests, without accepting the political conditions attached. "It is a long, sometimes visible, sometimes less visible process," he said, "and it will reach its conclusion when it comes to the approval of the next seven-year EU budget. The Hungarian prime minister holds the decision whether to approve that budget or not. It will be a long negotiation, and we are only at the very beginning."

This Means Secure Livelihoods

In the program, Janos Boka recalled that a major international bank analyst had publicly expressed full support for the Tisza Party’s economic program.

When it comes to tax incentives for car manufacturers, the Hungarian government sees the tax system as a tool for achieving overall economic policy goals. It is not about taking money from one person and giving it to another. It is about a comprehensive development strategy, one that looks to the future, and so far, every element of that strategy has proven sound. Automotive production, electromobility, battery manufacturing, and related research phases have all successfully been brought to Hungary. We have managed to connect Hungary to global supply chains representing the technology of the future and to do so in a way that creates high-quality jobs and secure livelihoods for generations. The tax incentives are related to these goals,

the minister explained. He added that the Tisza Party clearly lacks any understanding of what economic strategy means, how to design it, implement it over successive cycles, and integrate its elements across different sectors. "If they believe this is merely about taking money from some people or companies and handing it to others, it shows they completely miss the point," he remarked.

Trump–Orban Summit

"Only two more nights to wait," the minister said, "and Donald Trump will hold a summit meeting with Viktor Orban. The two leaders see each other as political allies. President Trump has always spoken of Prime Minister Orban with great respect whether they agree on specific issues or not. Their conversations are those of two sovereign leaders," Janos Boka stated.

This is not a case of the Hungarian prime minister traveling to Washington to ask Trump for something or to seek permission. It is a meeting between the heads of two sovereign nations, discussing global issues and looking for common ground for cooperation. The fact that they plan to host the Hungarian prime minister at the Blair House is, in my view, a symbol of this,

the minister emphasized.

"The American President is, through and through, a politician and a communicator. Everything he says and does — the words he chooses, the way he acts — carries meaning. It is worth paying close attention," he said.

I believe President Trump holds the Hungarian prime minister in high esteem, regards him as a political ally and a fellow fighter. Today Hungary is the only genuine political ally of the United States within the European Union. Everyone else, regardless of what they say publicly, is working to undermine or resist the American President’s initiatives, particularly those aimed at achieving peace,

the minister underscored.
Janos Boka took the view that "from the very beginning, Brussels has sought to disrupt this kind of alliance and partnership between President Trump and the Hungarian Prime Minister—to break that connection and to detach Hungary and its leader from President Trump."

"Brussels, meanwhile, has a vested interest in ensuring that the war in Ukraine continues," he concluded.

 

Tisza Party’s Data Scandal

Fresh, exclusive information appeared this morning in Magyar Nemzet from an internal Tisza Party group. It was exposed that Peter Magyar has lied about several issues in recent days concerning the data breach scandal

In my opinion, this is a global scandal. Here we have two hundred thousand Hungarian citizens whose most sensitive personal data not only became public but, before that, quite possibly were already in the hands of many people in Kyiv,

the minister said, emphasizing that this is outrageous in itself and raises very serious questions. "As far as I know, the competent authorities are already investigating these questions, and we will soon learn more about exactly what happened and how such a level of data misuse could have taken place," he said. "But let me note," he continued, "that we are talking about the Tisza Party, a party that is preparing to govern. If a political movement cannot securely manage the personal data of its own supporters, how could it be trusted to handle information of national security importance, as a government must?"

How could we represent Hungarian interests in Brussels if, say, the Hungarian position were to be read first in Kyiv before our own diplomats in Brussels? A state simply cannot function when data that should never become public, and never fall into unauthorized hands, end up exactly there. Moreover, they end up in a country that we know is conducting active intelligence operations on Hungarian soil.

"Peter Magyar handed over the sensitive data of 200,000 Hungarians on a silver platter through Ukrainian developers. The database didn’t even need to be hacked," he remarked, noting that the application was developed with Ukrainian involvement, giving them direct access to the data.

Muslim Mayor Elected to Lead New York

Zohran Mamdani, a dual Ugandan–American citizen, has been elected mayor of New York in the past hours. He is the city’s first Muslim mayor, coming to power with the most progressive promises—and by a large margin. A huge political clash is expected to unfold between Trump and Mamdani.

This will be a civilizational struggle. The political and ideological conflict will rise to a new level and concentrate in New York. From there, we will witness many exciting developments in the coming months. Many people from Europe traveled there on election day, indicating the global significance of the event,

Janos Boka said, pointing out that the network that used to be a leftist–liberal intellectual alliance, spanning the US and Europe, has clearly shifted toward the progressive, radical left. "We can expect the opinion-shapers, media, and research institutes of this network to follow the same line toward the progressive left. We must prepare for a cultural and political battle in Europe as well. They are already studying how to import their topics, methods, communication tools, and community organizing techniques into Europe," he warned. "We must be ready. This is a struggle we will also have to fight here."

No victory is final, and no defeat is fatal. The political network that suffered defeat in the United States did not disappear. It is entirely true that many of its people, its positions, and its financial resources have been transferred to Europe, with part of their funding now taken over by the European Commission. And, of course, the expectation now after such a clear political loss is that this system needs to redesign redesign itself,

Janos Boka said in conclusion.

Cover photo: Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka speaking at a government press conference at the Carmelite Monastery, September 11, 2025  (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
 

