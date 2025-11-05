Magyar Nemzet Obtains Exclusive Information on the Gigantic Tisza Data Scandal

- Magyar Nemzet has obtained exclusive, previously unreleased information from inside a Tisza Party's closed group.
- We have learned about the details of the data leak from the report by one of the party’s top IT experts, Bendeguz Rosta.
- According to his account, as early as October 5 all data of roughly two hundred thousand users of the Tisza Vilag application were leaked.
- After the massive database appeared on several international websites, Tisza's IT team did everything possible to erase the list from all sources, even removing Hungarian posts that could have alerted the public to the unprecedented data leak.
- On Sunday evening, even Tisza’s IT staff did not know how the data had leaked at the beginning of October. That also means Peter Magyar was lying on Sunday evening when he blamed the massive leak on a hacker attack allegedly ordered by Russian intelligence services.
Our newspaper contacted a member of the APP MENTOR Signal group linked to the Tisza Party. The member said the group includes more than one hundred people: some work in the Tisza Party’s IT team, others are non-specialists who had assisted in launching the Tisza Vilag application. It was here, last Sunday, November 2, that the serious revelations first appeared.
What Has Happened So Far
Before presenting the new information, it is important to recall the main events of the Tisza data leak scandal. Only in this context can the significance of these new details be properly understood.
The party’s mobile application, Tisza Vilag, was launched on September 9. Yet within days, a serious data leak occurred: personal information of nearly twenty thousand Tisza supporters was leaked from the app. The news site Index, which broke the story on October 6, also reported that the Tisza application may have been developed and operated with the involvement of by Ukrainian programmers. Two days later, the Tisza Party claimed it had been attacked by government intelligence agents, saying the “spy” had been removed on September 12. However, it soon became clear that the data leaks did not stop on September 12, meaning the Tisza Party was not telling the truth about what really happened.