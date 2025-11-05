Magyar Nemzet Obtains Exclusive Information on the Gigantic Tisza Data Scandal

Screenshot of the message exchanges in the Tisza Signal group

None of the group members had been aware of this, and they asked Rosta whether the incident was due to an internal leak or an external attack. The IT expert replied that an investigation was underway. That means that by Sunday evening, Tisza’s IT team still had no clear knowledge of the cause. Yet at that very same time, Peter Magyar was publicly claiming on Facebook that the leak resulted from a Russian hacker attack.

Something Is Very Wrong with the Tisza Party Leader’s Explanation

The conversation we reviewed contains another highly revealing moment. One Tisza group member warned others to be careful — not to let it become known that the personal data had leaked from the app on October 5. If that were confirmed, the National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (NAIH) could fine the party for failing to report the incident in time. It would be equally embarrassing for Peter Magyar if it turned out that the party had failed to notice such a massive leak for an entire month. That possibility is especially awkward given that Magyar has spent the past few days telling the press that his IT team has been "heroically" fending off Russian cyberattacks for months. If true, the situation would paint Tisza’s technical experts as highly unprofessional — unable to detect for nearly a month that their users’ personal data had leaked.

Tisza's Team Tried to Erase Everything

Returning to the closed Signal group: on Sunday, Rosta also described in detail how the party’s IT staff tried to remove all traces of the data leak. He said that a Tisza Sziget (Island) group member had both Reddit posts deleted immediately, while he personally had the Prohardver forum entry removed through a personal contact within roughly an hour and a half. (We should add that this was still not fast enough, as Magyar Nemzet staff read the post before its deletion, and its key findings are included in our reporting on the data leak. Rosta also informed the group that the leaked database had been taken down from the four foreign sites. However, he warned that once data appears online, it can never be fully erased, meaning the list could still be accessible elsewhere at any time.