"The Tisza Vilag application was developed by Hungarian experts. No Ukrainian company or individual was commissioned for the work," the news portal of HVG quoted the party’s official response on October 8, two days after the Tisza data leak scandal erupted. Just two days earlier, Index reported that approximately twenty thousand users’ data had leaked from the party’s Tisza Vilag mobile app that may have been developed with Ukrainian involvement.

Tisza Party idyll: Peter Magyar and his Ukrainian contact, Roland Ivanovich Tseber (Source: Instagram)

The Tisza Party’s October statement now appears in a new light after the publication of the enormous list of 200,000 names that surfaced at the end of last week. As Magyar Nemzet reported, multiple signs point to the possibility that this massive database also originated from the Tisza Vilag platform. Information and early analyses in the press suggest that the first entries on the list correspond to accounts belonging to individuals who took part in developing or testing the app.

Among those entries — alongside other foreign participants — are roughly half a dozen accounts marked with Ukrainian state identifiers, most linked to the city of Uzhhorod (Ungvar). This strongly suggests that, despite their denials, Peter Magyar’s team may indeed have worked with Ukrainians during the development and testing phases of the app.

On Sunday, Peter Magyar addressed the issue publicly, claiming that international hackers, allegedly backed by Russian intelligence, were responsible for the cyberattack. However, by framing the incident as a theft of existing data rather than as falsification or manipulation, the Tisza Party leader effectively confirmed the authenticity of the leaked information.

Uzhhorod, the Common Thread

Let us return to the city name Uzhhorod, which appears multiple times in the newly leaked 200,000-name database. In the smaller data leak earlier in October, containing around 20,000 names, one of the listed administrators was identified as Ukrainian IT specialist Miroslav Tokar from Uzhhorod. According to Index, Tokar works for a mobile app development company.

That company, PettersonApps, is Ukrainian, and its CEO is reportedly a supporter of Volodymyr Zelensky. Through an NGO, the firm is also said to have contributed to projects related to drone development for the Ukrainian army.

All these circumstances raise a serious question: could the personal data of hundreds of thousands of Hungarians now be in Ukrainian hands?