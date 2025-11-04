Important Details About the Meeting Between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump

On the other hand, for us the use of Russian energy is not an ideological matter, but a question of reality. Hungary is a landlocked country, and the capacity of the pipelines coming from the direction of the seaports is insufficient. The Americans are fully aware of Hungary’s situation, which makes the timing ideal for the leaders of the two countries to discuss these issues directly in Washington on November 7. Hungary is in a fortunate position, as the prime ministers and presidents of countries neighboring Hungary are not granted this kind of opportunity for talks.