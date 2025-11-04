WashingtonOrbán ViktorDonald Trumptalálkozó
Important Details About the Meeting Between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump

In a video posted on social media, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director, emphasized that Viktor Orban’s upcoming visit to Washington will focus on the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as on economic, defense, and energy cooperation between Hungary and the United States. Hungary’s position is unique, since our country has been granted an opportunity for talks that leaders of neighboring states do not enjoy, he explained.

2025. 11. 04. 11:07
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
In a video published on his Facebook page, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director, discussed Viktor Orban’s forthcoming visit to Washington. He highlighted: "The most important issue on the agenda will be the Russia–Ukraine war, along with all matters related to economic, defense, and energy cooperation between Hungary and the United States. The question of the use of Russian energy resources will also be on the table."

Orbán Balázs, a Facebook-oldalán közzétett videóban beszélt Orbán Viktor közelgő washingtoni látogatásáról (Fotó: Facebook)
In a video posted on his Facebook page, Balazs Orban speaks about Viktor Orban’s upcoming visit to Washington (Source: Facebook)

According to Balazs Orban, Hungary represents a dual approach:

On the one hand, we see that the United States truly acts as a neutral external player in the Russia–Ukraine conflict, working toward bringing the war to an end. One possible element of that effort could be the peace summit planned to take place in Budapest.

 

He went on to add: 

On the other hand, for us the use of Russian energy is not an ideological matter, but a question of reality. Hungary is a landlocked country, and the capacity of the pipelines coming from the direction of the seaports is insufficient. The Americans are fully aware of Hungary’s situation, which makes the timing ideal for the leaders of the two countries to discuss these issues directly in Washington on November 7. Hungary is in a fortunate position, as the prime ministers and presidents of countries neighboring Hungary are not granted this kind of opportunity for talks.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

