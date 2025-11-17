Anti-War Roadshow Continues in Northeast Hungary

"It was fantastic to meet you in Gyor! We continue in Nyiregyhaza in two weeks," Viktor Orban wrote in a post in the Fighters' Club Facebook group, telling his followers about Saturday’s fully packed anti-war event in Gyor.

The atmosphere in Gyor was great (Source: Facebook)

The Prime Minister revealed that the nationwide tour of the digital civic circles (DPK) will continue,

with the next stop in Nyiregyhaza in two weeks, where they will meet those interested.

In his post, Viktor Orban also shared how he was spending his Sunday: "Today is about family, children, grandchildren, and pork chops in breadcrumbs"” After the family lunch, the prime minister attended the Hungary-Ireland World Cup qualifier at Puskas Stadium. He also sent an encouraging message to the players of the national team:

Go for it!

The main role on Staurday afternoon went to the Hungarian national team (Photo: Mirko Istvan)

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)