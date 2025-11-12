PM Orban: Government Delivers on Its Commitment on Pensions

The government made a commitment in 2010 to preserve the value of pensions, and it continues to uphold this pledge in 2025. As part of this promise, from today, every pensioner will receive an average supplementary pension increase of 51,000 forints, Viktor Orban emphasized on his social media page.

Illustration (Photo: Mark Huszar)

The Prime Minister underlined that

the government’s work on pensions does not stop here: preparations for the introduction of the 14th-month pension are well underway. This will be introduced gradually but certainly implemented next year.

He stressed that the guiding principle of his government remains unchanged: they deliver on what they promise.

Steadily growing income, predictable years in retirement. No small thing in this changing and dangerous world. Respect for the elderly!

wrote the Prime Minister in his post.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)