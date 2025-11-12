nyugdíjOrbán Viktortisztelet
PM Orban: Government Delivers on Its Commitment on Pensions

Starting today, every pensioner in Hungary will receive an average supplementary pension increase of 51,000 forints, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on his social media page, adding that next year, the government will gradually introduce a 14th-month pension, thereby fulfilling its earlier commitments to ensure a predictable and secure income for the elderly.

2025. 11. 12. 10:15
The government made a commitment in 2010 to preserve the value of pensions, and it continues to uphold this pledge in 2025. As part of this promise, from today, every pensioner will receive an average supplementary pension increase of 51,000 forints, Viktor Orban emphasized on his social media page.

20250213 Eger A Magyar Posta a február havi nyugdíjjal együtt a 13. havi nyugellátást ütemezetten február 11-től kézbesíti egészen a hónap végéig. Fotó: Huszár Márk HM Heves Megyei Hírlap
Illustration (Photo: Mark Huszar)

The Prime Minister underlined that

the government’s work on pensions does not stop here: preparations for the introduction of the 14th-month pension are well underway. This will be introduced gradually but certainly implemented next year.

He stressed that the guiding principle of his government remains unchanged: they deliver on what they promise.

Steadily growing income, predictable years in retirement. No small thing in this changing and dangerous world. Respect for the elderly!

wrote the Prime Minister in his post.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

 

