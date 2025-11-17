PM Orban: Hungary's Small Business Owners Are Guaranteed to Have a Good Day Today

A difficult Monday. Foggy November weather, bitter coffee, and one dream fewer. That is how we woke up today, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his morning post, referring to Sunday's Hungary–Ireland World Cup qualifier, which the Hungarian team lost under dramatic circumstances, once again failing to reach the World Cup.

"But no matter how much a person's heart aches, no matter how unjust his fate may feel, self-pity will not pay the bills. There is work to be done," he continued.

The President of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will arrive shortly. Today, Hungary's small business owners are guaranteed to have a good day.

As reported earlier, the Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference with Elek Nagy on Monday morning. The subject will be a package of measures affecting small and medium-sized enterprises. In recent weeks, members of the government have repeatedly said that new steps for small businesses may be announced in the coming days. It has also emerged that the government will raise the bank tax, and that the revenue generated will be used to finance a new corporate tax cut program and fixed 3 percent SME loans.