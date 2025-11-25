PM Orban: Decision Has Been Made on Fidesz Candidates

While earlier reports suggested that Fidesz would decide on its 2026 parliamentary candidates at the party’s national board meeting in January, it now appears that the decision regarding the individuals has already been finalized, Blikk reported.

The newspaper contacted the Prime Minister’s Press Office for clarification, and a response was issued on behalf of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Fidesz's board has already decided on all 106 candidates,

stated the Prime Minister. He did not, however, comment on when the full list of names will be made public.