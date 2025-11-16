Szijjáró PéterGyőrcsalád
magyar

Hungary FM: If Viktor Orban Remains Prime Minister, Hungarians Will Not Be Taken Into the War

Those in Brussels want the war to escalate.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 16. 12:45
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Prime Ministers Press Office/Akos Kaiser)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Prime Ministers Press Office/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Gyor will forever have my gratitude, as will the team with whom we began this entire endeavor. It was this team that produced the greatest surprise of the 2006 parliamentary elections," Peter Szijjarto began his remarks in Gyor, at the first anti-war assembly of the digital civic circles. Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade added that he will always remain grateful to the Benedictines as well, where he learned a moral standard that continues to guide him to this day.

Győr, 2025. november 15. Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter felszólal a digitális polgári körök által szervezett első háborúellenes gyűlésen a győri Olimpiai Sportpark Multicsarnokában 2025. MTI/Vasvári Tamás
Photo: MTI/ Tamas Vasvari

According to the Foreign Minister, we are living in an age of crises: it has been nearly four years since a war broke out in our neighborhood. It has been more than ten years since illegal migrants began storming our borders, and during this time ideologies have appeared that claim the father is a woman and the mother is a man.

 On top of all this, those in Brussels want the war to escalate.

They do not care about the tragedies.

DPK Győr Orbán Viktor
DPK Győr Orbán Viktor
DPK Győr Orbán Viktor
1/20 Teltház - fotókon az első háborúellenes gyűlés

Churches Are Being Closed in the EU

The minister stated that no one knows what the money of European citizens is being spent on, while at the same time Brussels wants to push Ukraine, with its mafia, and low-quality grain, into the European Union. Meanwhile, he said, they also want a population replacement in the EU, where churches are already being closed, Christian identity is being dismantled, and the concept of family is being relativized. Children are told they can be something other than what they were born as, with "parent 1" and "parent 2" replacing mother and father.

They want to give free rein to LGBTQ activists, but as long as Viktor Orban is the Prime Minister, Hungary will not fall in line with Brussels.

He added that today the Brusselites are also coming to Gyor, just as they went to Kotcse. "This is a man [Peter Magyar] who for years threw tantrums just so he could cheer in the front row for the Prime Minister, and now it is commendable enough that he is content simply by being in the same city with him." He added that these individuals openly support the goals of Brussels: they want to push the country into the war, they want gender ideology, because their leader is controlled by Brussels in exchange for his parliamentary immunity as an MEP.

Children Will Be Protected

"We cannot allow them to drag us into the war, and we cannot allow them to sensitize our children,” he emphasized. Only the national government and Viktor Orban can protect the Hungarian people from all of this. They fight for these goals every single day. Brussels wants Hungary’s money, weapons, and soldiers sent to Ukraine, and they would sooner pay Brussels than allow migrants to be brought here. All of this requires that Hungary has a sovereign government.

How would the little rooster have defended the government’s utility price cuts? International politics is the domain of serious people,

 he said, adding that

if Viktor Orban remains the Prime Minister, Hungarians will not be taken into the war, migrants will not be brought here, and our children will be protected.

 


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekKocsis Máté

A tisztánlátás végett

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu