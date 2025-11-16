"Gyor will forever have my gratitude, as will the team with whom we began this entire endeavor. It was this team that produced the greatest surprise of the 2006 parliamentary elections," Peter Szijjarto began his remarks in Gyor, at the first anti-war assembly of the digital civic circles. Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade added that he will always remain grateful to the Benedictines as well, where he learned a moral standard that continues to guide him to this day.

Photo: MTI/ Tamas Vasvari

According to the Foreign Minister, we are living in an age of crises: it has been nearly four years since a war broke out in our neighborhood. It has been more than ten years since illegal migrants began storming our borders, and during this time ideologies have appeared that claim the father is a woman and the mother is a man.

On top of all this, those in Brussels want the war to escalate.

They do not care about the tragedies.