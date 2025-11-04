Hungary FM Calls Tisza Data Leak a Historic Scandal

In my view, what has happened is one of the most serious scandals in modern Hungarian political history. What are the facts? There is a political party that wants to govern, right? That is why it is running in the elections. This same party entered its activists’ personal information into a database created with Ukrainian involvement. Let me repeat: a database created with Ukrainian involvement. And what has now happened? This very database has been made partly public, which means that it is also in Ukrainian hands,

the minister explained.

Peter Szijjarto warned that the authorities of a country at war may now have access to the most sensitive personal data of Hungarian citizens: "and let us, for a moment, set aside the fact that these are supporters of the Tisza Party. I want to emphasize this clearly: the state authorities of a country engaged in war can now access the personal data of Hungarian citizens."

The minister underlined that through this act,