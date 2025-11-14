PM Orban Announces a 72-Billion-Forint U.S. Investment

“Procter & Gamble is carrying out a 72-billion-forint investment in Gyongyos and Csomor,” PM Orban stated in a Facebook post.

The investments are coming — just as President Trump and I had agreed,

the Prime Minister said.

The golden age of Hungarian–American relations is here,

the Prime Minister emphasized again.

Szijjarto: Procter & Gamble Bringing 72 Billion Forints of Investment to Gyongyos and Csomor

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto also spoke Thursday about the major investment.

Peter Szijjarto announced in Budapest that the

U.S.-based Procter & Gamble (P&G) will invest more than 72 billion forints (approx. €188 million) in Hungary — yet another sign, he said, that a new golden age in bilateral relations began with President Donald Trump’s return to office.

At the announcement of the investment, FM Szijjarto said the consumer-goods giant will carry out four separate projects totaling 72 billion forints. The government will provide roughly 18 billion forints (almost €47 million) in support, facilitating the creation of 200 new jobs on top of the existing 2,000.

He explained that P&G will expand production capacity at its electric-toothbrush plant in Gyongyos and its feminine-hygiene products facility in Csomor. In addition, the company will launch a research-and-development program along with new employee training initiatives.

It is very good news that a nearly 200-year-old, industry-leading multinational is implementing a major investment program in two Hungarian towns — doubling production capacity, establishing an R&D division here, and launching new training programs for workers,

he said.

Szijjarto noted that Procter & Gamble, active in 180 countries, operates some of its most advanced plants in Hungary, exporting products from these facilities to more than fifty countries.

“Never before has Procter & Gamble brought this many investments to Hungary in a single year. Hungary is receiving the most P&G investment this year, and this will help set a new record for U.S. investments arriving in our country within one calendar year,”

he stressed.