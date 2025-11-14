Rendkívüli

Itt az újabb tiszás vallomás – kiállnak Ukrajnáért, de el kell hallgatni ezt + videó

Orbán ViktorProcter and GambleberuházásDonald Trump
magyar

PM Orban Announces a 72-Billion-Forint U.S. Investment

The Hungarian Prime Minister announces a major new investment on his social media page. “The golden age of Hungary–U.S. relations is here!” Viktor Orban posted.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 14. 13:02
President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House, November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Procter & Gamble is carrying out a 72-billion-forint investment in Gyongyos and Csomor,” PM Orban stated in a Facebook post.

The investments are coming — just as President Trump and I had agreed,

the Prime Minister said.

The golden age of Hungarian–American relations is here,

the Prime Minister emphasized again.

Szijjarto: Procter & Gamble Bringing 72 Billion Forints of Investment to Gyongyos and Csomor

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto also spoke Thursday about the major investment.

Peter Szijjarto announced in Budapest that the 

U.S.-based Procter & Gamble (P&G) will invest more than 72 billion forints (approx. €188 million) in Hungary — yet another sign, he said, that a new golden age in bilateral relations began with President Donald Trump’s return to office.

At the announcement of the investment, FM Szijjarto said the consumer-goods giant will carry out four separate projects totaling 72 billion forints. The government will provide roughly 18 billion forints (almost €47 million) in support, facilitating the creation of 200 new jobs on top of the existing 2,000.

He explained that P&G will expand production capacity at its electric-toothbrush plant in Gyongyos and its feminine-hygiene products facility in Csomor. In addition, the company will launch a research-and-development program along with new employee training initiatives.

It is very good news that a nearly 200-year-old, industry-leading multinational is implementing a major investment program in two Hungarian towns — doubling production capacity, establishing an R&D division here, and launching new training programs for workers,

he said.

Szijjarto noted that Procter & Gamble, active in 180 countries, operates some of its most advanced plants in Hungary, exporting products from these facilities to more than fifty countries.

“Never before has Procter & Gamble brought this many investments to Hungary in a single year. Hungary is receiving the most P&G investment this year, and this will help set a new record for U.S. investments arriving in our country within one calendar year,” 

he stressed.

“Never before in any single year has so much American investment come to Hungary as in 2025. By the end of the year we will reach a total of 190 billion forints,” he added.

Szijjarto called U.S.–Hungarian cooperation a key strategic issue and said that until last year, conditions had been far from ideal. But with President Trump's inauguration, “everything has changed.”

A new era has begun in Hungarian–American relations — a golden age — and we began writing a new chapter last Friday at the Washington summit,

he said, noting that a major, comprehensive agreement was reached, one that also includes a strong economic pillar. According to Szijjarto, this will pave the way for further American investments — with the first such announcement already made. He underscored that nearly 1,500 U.S.-owned companies operate in Hungary, employing more than 100,000 people.

In the past eleven years, the government has supported 145 U.S. corporate investments. These companies have brought a total of 860 billion forints (over €2.2 billion) of investment to Hungary and created 20,000 new jobs,

the minister said.

In Heves County, unemployment has dropped to one-third of its previous level over the past decade, while industrial output has expanded two-and-a-half-fold. “Ten years ago unemployment here was nearly ten percent — today it is three percent. And ten years ago annual industrial output was 970 billion forints — now it stands at 2.5 trillion,” he noted. He added that the government has supported 107 major investments in the region during this period, totaling 122 billion forints and creating more than 8,000 jobs.

Cover photo: President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House, November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Akos Kaiser)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Horváth József
idezojelekAngelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Ukrajnában jóemberkedik

Horváth József avatarja

A PR-akciók fölött már eljárt az idő, pont az ellenkezőjét érik el a szimpátiakeltésnek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu