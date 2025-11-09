PM Orban Speaks of a “Golden Age” in U.S.–Hungary Relations

PM Orban continued:

We will handle our matters within the European Union. I try to remain as humble as possible, but I am the longest-serving prime minister in Europe. I have outlasted every prime minister who has attacked us, and I am sure we will survive the coming years as well. So, we will manage our conflicts successfully.

Hungary's prime minister already spoke to our newspaper on his way to Washington about what was then only a plan — to open a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

We have a grand plan. After eliminating the bad and misguided measures introduced against Hungary by the Biden administration over the past six months, we are now opening a new chapter in U.S.–Hungary cooperation,

– Mr. Orban stated before his meeting with Donald Trump. During the meeting, the Hungarian prime minister reaffirmed this intention, declaring:

What we need is to open the golden age of United States–Hungary relations.

Following the successful talks, it became clear that the plan had succeeded — a new chapter had indeed opened in U.S.–Hungary relations.

This was also confirmed by a statement from the U.S. State Department, which said:

Historic agreements have been reached under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Donald Trump. Relations between the two countries have risen to new heights.

Orban–Trump Meeting: a Historic Success

According to Rajmund Fekete, Director of the Institute for the Research of Communism and an America expert, the Washington meeting marks a historic diplomatic achievement, the most important outcome of which is that Hungary received exemption from U.S. energy sanctions, thereby safeguarding the results of its utility price reduction policy.

After the Washington summit, Hungary has gained even greater visibility on the global political map. This is Viktor Orban’s personal achievement, as the Hungarian prime minister’s policies and positions are closely watched across the globe,

– Mr. Fekete told Magyar Nemzet’s podcast.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: MTI)