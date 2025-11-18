PM Orban: Europe Is Drifting into Wartime Mode

In a statement posted to his social media page, PM Orban cautioned that “Europe is marching toward wartime mode.” He noted that war rhetoric is becoming increasingly dominant in European politics, and that terms like “war economy” have already become part of everyday political language.

Viktor Orban recalled that even extreme statements — such as claims that Europe “must be ready to fight a war by 2030” — now pass without push back. He added that

building a war economy has become an openly declared goal in Europe, with Brussels drafting documents and issuing statements to advance that agenda.

PM Orban reminded the public that the Hungarian government has already made its decision: Hungary will pursue its own national economic policy rather than Brussels’ war-driven economic strategy.

He emphasized that it is still entirely possible to follow an economic path that does not lead toward war but instead serves national interests.

Mr. Orban pointed out that while politicians continue to debate the economic consequences of the conflict, “any sane person” understands that armed warfare has harmful effects on both Hungary’s economy and that of the European Union as a whole.

Despite the growth slowdown caused by the war, the Prime Minister insists that Hungary must stay the course with an anti-war, pro-nation economic policy.

“We are not abandoning the goals we previously set,” he stated. He recalled that the government had agreed with Hungarian businesses to lower tax burdens and significantly reduce bureaucratic obstacles.

With the 11-point economic action plan we announced today, that’s exactly what we’ve done. And this is where we continue from,

PM Orban said.