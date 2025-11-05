PM Orban Presents Facts in Response to Zelensky's Accusations

Hungary's Prime Minister noted: "As for support: Hungary has taken in refugees from Ukraine, there have been more than 14 million border crossings from Ukraine since the beginning of the war, we operate three Ukrainian schools in our country, we have taken care of wounded soldiers and children, hosted more than ten thousand Ukrainian children at camps in Hungary, trained medical staff, rebuilt schools and kindergartens in Ukraine, and last year we were Ukraine’s largest electricity supplier."
Hungary's humanitarian efforts for Ukraine has cost some 200 million euros. It is unfortunate if this means nothing to President Zelensky,
Viktor Orban highlighted, adding that:
I would also like to draw the attention of the President to the fact that the EU funding flowing to Ukraine includes Hungarian money as well. Although we are not happy about it, it is a fact.