PM Orban Presents Facts in Response to Zelensky's Accusations

PM Orban underscored:

I must reject the suggestion that Hungary owes Ukraine anything. Ukraine does not protect Hungary from anyone or anything. We did not ask for such a thing, and we never will. The security of Hungary is guaranteed by our national defense capabilities and by NATO, of which Ukraine is (fortunately) not a member.

He went on to add:

Finally, I would like to remind the President that the decision on a country’s accession to the European Union is made by the member states, unanimously.

"This means that every member state has the sovereign right to support or oppose the admission of a new member. Hungary does not and will not support Ukraine’s membership in the European Union, because it would bring the war into Europe and take the money of Hungarians out to Ukraine," Viktor Orban emphasized, pointing out that

We believe that the EU should engage in a strategic partnership with Ukraine, without EU membership. his is our proposal. We will stick to this position in the future, as we have every right to do so.

Orban was reacting to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's accusations attacking Hungary and its Prime Minister, as also reported by Magyar Nemzet. Volodymyr Zelensky resorted to his favorite argument: he accuses Viktor Orban of being pro-Russian because the Prime Minister stands up for Hungary's interests and says no to Ukraine's accession to the EU.

