UkrajnaOrbán ViktorVolodimir Zelenszkij
magyar

PM Orban Presents Facts in Response to Zelensky's Accusations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "once again attacked Hungary and the Hungarian government at a conference in Brussels with a variety of accusations. So let us look at the facts," Hungarian Prime Miniser Viktor Orban wrote on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 05. 10:33
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary's Prime Minister noted: "As for support: Hungary has taken in refugees from Ukraine, there have been more than 14 million border crossings from Ukraine since the beginning of the war, we operate three Ukrainian schools in our country, we have taken care of wounded soldiers and children, hosted more than ten thousand Ukrainian children at camps in Hungary, trained medical staff, rebuilt schools and kindergartens in Ukraine, and last year we were Ukraine’s largest electricity supplier."

Hungary's humanitarian efforts for Ukraine has cost some 200 million euros. It is unfortunate if this means nothing to President Zelensky,

Viktor Orban highlighted, adding that: 

I would also like to draw the attention of the President to the fact that the EU funding flowing to Ukraine includes Hungarian money as well.  Although we are not happy about it, it is a fact.

PM Orban underscored:

I must reject the suggestion that Hungary owes Ukraine anything. Ukraine does not protect Hungary from anyone or anything. We did not ask for such a thing, and we never will. The security of Hungary is guaranteed by our national defense capabilities and by NATO, of which Ukraine is (fortunately) not a member.

He went on to add:

Finally, I would like to remind the President that the decision on a country’s accession to the European Union is made by the member states, unanimously.

"This means that every member state has the sovereign right to support or oppose the admission of a new member. Hungary does not and will not support Ukraine’s membership in the European Union, because it would bring the war into Europe and take the money of Hungarians out to Ukraine," Viktor Orban emphasized, pointing out that

We believe that the EU should engage in a strategic partnership with Ukraine, without EU membership. his is our proposal. We will stick to this position in the future, as we have every right to do so.

 Orban was reacting to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's accusations attacking Hungary and its Prime Minister, as  also reported by Magyar Nemzet. Volodymyr Zelensky resorted to his favorite argument: he accuses Viktor Orban of being pro-Russian because the Prime Minister stands up for Hungary's interests and says no to Ukraine's accession to the EU.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekTisza-adó

Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz óriási veszélyben lehet a legutóbbi kirohanása után

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

A bukott katonának talán érdemes lenne inkább a szabad ég alatt billentyűzetet ragadnia.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu