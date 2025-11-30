Orbán ViktorkormányfőDeák DánielMagyar Péter
PM Orban Successfully Reaches Undecided Voters

At the anti-war rally in Nyiregyhaza, the Prime Minister projected the image of a calm, composed statesman committed to national interests, pointed out the analyst.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 30. 15:34
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles in Nyiregyhaza, November 29, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
"We saw an energetic, dynamic, and composed Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Nyiregyhaza, where the Prime Minister presented a complex assessment of both foreign and domestic political affairs," Daniel Deak highlighted on his social media page.

Nyíregyháza DPK gyűlés Orbán Viktor
Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civil Circles in Nyiregyhaza
Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

In his rapid reaction analysis of the event, Daniel Deak wrote: "Overall, we saw an energetic, confident, and cheerful Prime Minister who is able to successfully address undecided voters, which is confirmed by polling data. According to a fresh survey, Fidesz's voter base has grown by 400,000 in recent weeks. In contrast, Peter Magyar’s aggressive and hateful style repels those in the political center."

Daniel Deak emphasized in his analysis that the Nyiregyhaza event was professional and conveyed the message that Fidesz remains capable of renewal.

Viktor Orban arrived at the event directly from Moscow, which gave his remarks significant immediacy. He revealed information and details about his talks with President Putin that had not previously been disclosed to the public,

the analyst stressed.

At the rally, Viktor Orban revealed that beyond protecting the household utility costs cut scheme, he also discussed with Russia's President the possibility of Hungary acquiring Bulgarian, Romanian, and Serbian oil refineries and fuel stations — a move that would dramatically strengthen Hungary’s position in the Central European region. Equally important, he said, was the reaffirmation that the peace summit will be held in Budapest, a historic event in itself. The Prime Minister made clear that he will represent Hungary's national interests, regardless of attempts from Brussels to pressure him into falling in line. He noted that developments, show that,  just as with migration, Hungary’s position on the war is increasingly being proven correct.

According to Daniel Deak, another important message was that

while Western Europe is closing itself off, Hungary remains open, already preparing for the economic opportunities that will emerge in the period after the war and the sanctions.

The Prime Minister also responded to the leaked austerity package of the Tisza Party, reminding the audience that during the 2006 campaign he also warned that if the Left won, austerity measures and tax hikes would follow.

"Back then the Left denied it, just as they deny it now. And once again events proved Viktor Orban right,"

the analyst pointed out.

Daniel Deak added that the Prime Minister called Peter Magyar "a politician representing a Brussels standpoint, not a sovereign politician," warning that this carries serious dangers, including tax hikes, opening the country to migrants, and the abandonment of a pro-peace position should he come to power.

Next week the nationwide tour continues in Kecskemet, Daniel Deak added at the end of his rapid analysis.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) with Gyula Tarczy, moderator and editor-in-chief of Nyiregyhaza Television, next to him  on stage at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civil Circles in Nyiregyhaza on November 29, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)


