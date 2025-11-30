PM Orban Successfully Reaches Undecided Voters

"We saw an energetic, dynamic, and composed Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Nyiregyhaza, where the Prime Minister presented a complex assessment of both foreign and domestic political affairs," Daniel Deak highlighted on his social media page.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civil Circles in Nyiregyhaza

Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

In his rapid reaction analysis of the event, Daniel Deak wrote: "Overall, we saw an energetic, confident, and cheerful Prime Minister who is able to successfully address undecided voters, which is confirmed by polling data. According to a fresh survey, Fidesz's voter base has grown by 400,000 in recent weeks. In contrast, Peter Magyar’s aggressive and hateful style repels those in the political center."

Daniel Deak emphasized in his analysis that the Nyiregyhaza event was professional and conveyed the message that Fidesz remains capable of renewal.

Viktor Orban arrived at the event directly from Moscow, which gave his remarks significant immediacy. He revealed information and details about his talks with President Putin that had not previously been disclosed to the public,

the analyst stressed.

At the rally, Viktor Orban revealed that beyond protecting the household utility costs cut scheme, he also discussed with Russia's President the possibility of Hungary acquiring Bulgarian, Romanian, and Serbian oil refineries and fuel stations — a move that would dramatically strengthen Hungary’s position in the Central European region. Equally important, he said, was the reaffirmation that the peace summit will be held in Budapest, a historic event in itself. The Prime Minister made clear that he will represent Hungary's national interests, regardless of attempts from Brussels to pressure him into falling in line. He noted that developments, show that, just as with migration, Hungary’s position on the war is increasingly being proven correct.

According to Daniel Deak, another important message was that

while Western Europe is closing itself off, Hungary remains open, already preparing for the economic opportunities that will emerge in the period after the war and the sanctions.

The Prime Minister also responded to the leaked austerity package of the Tisza Party, reminding the audience that during the 2006 campaign he also warned that if the Left won, austerity measures and tax hikes would follow.

"Back then the Left denied it, just as they deny it now. And once again events proved Viktor Orban right,"

the analyst pointed out.