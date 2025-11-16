Orbán ViktorHáborúellenes Gyűlésgyőri sportcsarnokpatrióta lendületDeák DánielMagyar Péter
magyar

Viktor Orban Projected Strength, While Peter Magyar Is Paralyzed

The Fidesz and the political community of the patriots have gained momentum, a development that can be traced back to the Hungarian Prime Minister’s highly successful meeting with Donald Trump, Daniel Deak, lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute, told Magyar Nemzet in an interview following Viktor Orban’s speech, delivered at a fully packed anti-war rally. As the lead analyst explained, a strong, enthusiastic political community determined to protect the country's interests gathered in the sports arena in Gyor. In contrast, barely a thousand people attended the event organized for Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party. According to Daniel Deak, the head of Tisza Party has entered a state of paralysis, something even opposition figures now acknowledge.

Molnár János
2025. 11. 16. 15:06
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban delivered his speech in a fully packed sports hall, clearly showing that huge crowds attended the event that radiated strength, Daniel Deak, lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute, told our newspaper after yesterday's anti-war rally in Gyor. 

A full-house sports arena welcomed Viktor Orban at the anti-war assembly in Gyor (Photo: Prime Ministers Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

He emphasized that

the Fidesz and the patriotic political community have clearly gained new momentum, which can be traced to last week’s very successful talks between the Prime Minister and U.S. President Donald Trump.

It is palpable, he pointed out, that the world’s leading power now provides serious political and financial backing to the Hungarian Prime Minister, which has strengthened the Right both in foreign and domestic policy.

The lead analyst recalled that multiple polls show rising support for the governing parties, noting that even the left-leaning IDEA Institute has acknowledged Fidesz’s strengthening and the weakening of the Tisza Party. This shift was reflected in the mood of the gathering:

a strong, enthusiastic political community, determined to defend the country's interests, assembled in the sports arena in Gyor.

Viktor Orban made it clear: unfortunately, the possibility of European involvement in the war is real. Despite the U.S. having stepped back, Brussels leaders still want to continue the Russia–Ukraine war. Country after country is reinstating conscription — most recently Germany — signaling that the entire continent is in a state of war preparedness. "The Hungarian Prime Minister spoke about how Hungary must avoid this at all costs and must follow its national interest. Money should not be sent to Ukraine, but used for pension hikes, family support, and tax cuts," the analyst said, recalling the Prime Minister’s message.

Peter Magyar Can No Longer Hide the Shrinking of His Audience

Daniel Deak added that Viktor Orban also made it clear that the Tisza Party is a political force backed by Brussels, and its intended role is to change Hungary’s stance on the war, pushing the country toward involvement.

Peter Magyar keeps moving his events to smaller and smaller venues. Today he held his demonstration in the smallest space yet, and only about a thousand people showed up, and even they were scattered thinly across the square.

The difference is clear: while the president of the Tisza Party talks about Viktor Orban and Fidesz, the Prime Minister talks about his country and its challenges, Daniel Deak highlighted.

Even Tisza Supporters Speak of Fidesz’s Success, Peter Magyar Is Paralyzed

The analyst added that sympathizers speaking at the Tisza event themselves admitted that, in their perception, Fidesz has taken the initiative in recent weeks and engages in politics far more  successfully, which is confirmed not only by opinion polls, but also by general public sentiment.

Peter Magyar cannot come up with anything new and went into a state of paralysis, which is acknowledged not only by government supporters but by opposition and even Tisza-aligned figures. For example, Peter Tolgyessy has also spoken about Tisza’s stall.

The Tisza Party leader’s loss of momentum is palpable, and he was unable to counter it in today’s event either. Once again he resorted to attacking Viktor Orban, but he failed to present any meaningful alternative, Daniel Deak concluded.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and the patriotic Right radiated strength at the anti-war rally (Photo: Prime Ministers Press Office/Akos Kaiser)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekKocsis Máté

A tisztánlátás végett

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu