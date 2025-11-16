Viktor Orban delivered his speech in a fully packed sports hall, clearly showing that huge crowds attended the event that radiated strength, Daniel Deak, lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute, told our newspaper after yesterday's anti-war rally in Gyor.

A full-house sports arena welcomed Viktor Orban at the anti-war assembly in Gyor (Photo: Prime Ministers Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

He emphasized that

the Fidesz and the patriotic political community have clearly gained new momentum, which can be traced to last week’s very successful talks between the Prime Minister and U.S. President Donald Trump.

It is palpable, he pointed out, that the world’s leading power now provides serious political and financial backing to the Hungarian Prime Minister, which has strengthened the Right both in foreign and domestic policy.

The lead analyst recalled that multiple polls show rising support for the governing parties, noting that even the left-leaning IDEA Institute has acknowledged Fidesz’s strengthening and the weakening of the Tisza Party. This shift was reflected in the mood of the gathering:

a strong, enthusiastic political community, determined to defend the country's interests, assembled in the sports arena in Gyor.

Viktor Orban made it clear: unfortunately, the possibility of European involvement in the war is real. Despite the U.S. having stepped back, Brussels leaders still want to continue the Russia–Ukraine war. Country after country is reinstating conscription — most recently Germany — signaling that the entire continent is in a state of war preparedness. "The Hungarian Prime Minister spoke about how Hungary must avoid this at all costs and must follow its national interest. Money should not be sent to Ukraine, but used for pension hikes, family support, and tax cuts," the analyst said, recalling the Prime Minister’s message.

Peter Magyar Can No Longer Hide the Shrinking of His Audience

Daniel Deak added that Viktor Orban also made it clear that the Tisza Party is a political force backed by Brussels, and its intended role is to change Hungary’s stance on the war, pushing the country toward involvement.

Peter Magyar keeps moving his events to smaller and smaller venues. Today he held his demonstration in the smallest space yet, and only about a thousand people showed up, and even they were scattered thinly across the square.

The difference is clear: while the president of the Tisza Party talks about Viktor Orban and Fidesz, the Prime Minister talks about his country and its challenges, Daniel Deak highlighted.