európai parlamentmagyarországszijjártó péterkülügyminiszterbrüsszel
magyar

Hungary FM: Brussels Is Using Legal Sleight of Hand to Shut Off Gas

Brussels has opened yet another front in the energy-policy battlefield. On Wednesday, the European Parliament approved a proposal that would completely ban Russian natural gas from the European Union by the end of 2027. The decision directly threatens Hungary’s energy security and the utility costs paid by Hungarian families. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjato responded immediately, announcing that Hungary, together with Slovakia, will challenge the regulation—forced through by legal maneuvering—at the European Court of Justice.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 18. 13:28
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On Wednesday, Members of the European Parliament approved the EU plan by 500 votes in favor, 120 against, and 32 abstentions. Under the decision, imports of Russian gas would be phased out and ultimately terminated altogether. The timetable is tight: liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries would end by late 2026, while pipeline gas would be cut off entirely by September 2027. For the ban to take legal effect, formal approval by EU ministers will still be required early next year.

According to FM Szijjarto, Brussels’ intentions are unmistakable: political considerations are being used to override the energy-security interests of member states. The manner in which the regulation was adopted is particularly troubling. It was drafted in a way that avoids the requirement of unanimity, allowing it to pass with a qualified majority. Through this legal maneuver, Brussels is deliberately circumventing the opposition of Hungary and Slovakia.

Due to their geography and existing infrastructure, countries in Central Europe remain dependent on Russian energy supplies. In October, Russian gas accounted for 12 percent of EU imports, down from 45 percent in 2022. Hungary’s and Slovakia’s energy supply, however, still relies heavily on this source.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter és Juraj Blanár, Szlovákia külügyminisztere / Fotó: Facebook/Szijjártó Péter
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Juraj Blanar, Slovakia’s Foreign Minister
(Photo: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)

FM Szijjarto Sharply Criticizes the Decision

The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade sharply criticized the decision, calling it a serious violation of the law.

This is nothing short of a massive legal fraud, because in reality it is a sanctions measure that should require unanimous approval. It runs directly contrary to the EU’s founding treaties, which clearly state that energy policy is a national competence, and it also flatly contradicts Brussels’ own impact assessments,

FM Szijjarto posted.

The diktat, he warned, would make secure energy supplies impossible for Hungary and Slovakia while triggering steep price increases, placing a heavy burden on households and the broader economy. The seriousness of the situation is underscored by the coordinated response now being prepared by the two governments.

For this reason, together with the Slovak government—and immediately following the decision—we will file an action for annulment with the European Court of Justice and request the suspension of the regulation for the duration of the legal proceedings,

Szijjarto said.

The legal challenge is aimed at defending national interests and preventing Brussels’ political games from jeopardizing the energy security of Central Europe. Moreover, the plans do not stop with natural gas. The European Commission has indicated that it intends to propose legislation in early 2026 to phase out imports of Russian oil as well—another move that would further undermine supply security.

The Hungarian government remains committed to protecting the achievements of its utility-cost reduction policy and will not surrender national sovereignty over energy decisions.

 

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Siklósi Péter
idezojelekeurópai unió

Hajlandó-e Európa a békére?

Siklósi Péter avatarja

Az uniós csúcs tétje az, hogy Európa elindul-e végre a béke támogatásának irányába.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.