Ukraine Has Two Goals in Attacking the Druzhba Oil Pipeline

Given the difficulties faced by the Ukrainian army on the front lines, I don’t think this would have been a priority target on its own. The Ukrainians carried out an operation with a sort of dual purpose,

– he said, explaining further that, on one hand, the Ukrainians may believe it benefits them to put the Hungarian government in a difficult position at the beginning of winter. On the other hand, he noted, Brussels might also see it as an opportunity to make Hungary’s oil supply more challenging, despite the fact that both the American and Russian presidents have assured the Hungarian government of their support in this regard.