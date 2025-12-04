UkrajnaZelenszkijMagyarországorosz-ukrán háborúenergiabiztonság
magyar

Ukraine Has Two Goals in Attacking the Druzhba Oil Pipeline

The attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline carried a political message for Hungary, security policy expert Jozsef Horvath said. He also pointed out that the operation may have served multiple purposes at once.

András János
2025. 12. 04. 14:57
A site along the Druzhba oil pipeline (Photo: AFP)
A site along the Druzhba oil pipeline (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As the daily Magyar Nemzet highlighted in a previous article, Ukraine has once again targeted Hungarian energy security. Jozsef Horvath, a security policy expert, responded to our questions. The expert said that the attack on the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline primarily aimed to compel Hungary to align with the European Union countries supporting the war and backing Ukraine.

 

 

Given the difficulties faced by the Ukrainian army on the front lines, I don’t think this would have been a priority target on its own. The Ukrainians carried out an operation with a sort of dual purpose,

– he said, explaining further that, on one hand, the Ukrainians may believe it benefits them to put the Hungarian government in a difficult position at the beginning of winter. On the other hand, he noted, Brussels might also see it as an opportunity to make Hungary’s oil supply more challenging, despite the fact that both the American and Russian presidents have assured the Hungarian government of their support in this regard.

Explosion at the Friendship Oil Pipeline, as Captured on Video

Cover photo: Could Brussels have seen an opportunity in the attack on the pipeline? (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekLendvai Ildikó

A Tisza ősforrása Lendvai Ildikó

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

Magyar Péter tagadásban már maga a megtestesült MSZP.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu