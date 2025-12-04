As the daily Magyar Nemzet highlighted in a previous article, Ukraine has once again targeted Hungarian energy security. Jozsef Horvath, a security policy expert, responded to our questions. The expert said that the attack on the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline primarily aimed to compel Hungary to align with the European Union countries supporting the war and backing Ukraine.
Ukraine Has Two Goals in Attacking the Druzhba Oil Pipeline
The attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline carried a political message for Hungary, security policy expert Jozsef Horvath said. He also pointed out that the operation may have served multiple purposes at once.
Given the difficulties faced by the Ukrainian army on the front lines, I don’t think this would have been a priority target on its own. The Ukrainians carried out an operation with a sort of dual purpose,
– he said, explaining further that, on one hand, the Ukrainians may believe it benefits them to put the Hungarian government in a difficult position at the beginning of winter. On the other hand, he noted, Brussels might also see it as an opportunity to make Hungary’s oil supply more challenging, despite the fact that both the American and Russian presidents have assured the Hungarian government of their support in this regard.
Explosion at the Friendship Oil Pipeline, as Captured on Video
Cover photo: Could Brussels have seen an opportunity in the attack on the pipeline? (Photo: AFP)
Hungary FM Calls On Ukraine to Stop Ongoing Attacks on Hungary's Energy Security
In recent days, the Ukrainian army has also carried out several attacks on the Russian energy infrastructure responsible for the crude oil deliveries bound for Hungary.
Hungary FM Meets With U.S. Deputy Secretary of State in Brussels
It's been decades since the United States was represented by anyone other than its Secretary of State at a meeting such as this.
Tamas Deutsch: Tisza’s Experts Also Worked on ex-PM Gyurcsany’s Austerity Package
According to Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch, it takes political courage in the West to put up a Christmas tree these days.
Hungary FM Points Out Why Brussels Ignores Kyiv’s Corruption
FM Szijjarto discussed allegations of procurement fraud and corruption against Federica Mogherini.
