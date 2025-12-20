PM Orban: Direct Threat of War Averted! + Video

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Viktor Orban successfully protected Hungary's interests at the decisive European Union summit in Brussels. During the negotiations, the Prime Minister succeeded in ensuring that the immediate risk of war was evaded. Describing the summit, he said a war council was taking place in Brussels.

Viktor Orban protected Hungary's interests at the decisive EU summit in Brussels (Photo: AFP)

In the video posted on his social media page, Hungary's Prime Minister stated the following:

Yesterday, we succeeded in averting the immediate risk of war.

At present there are two warring sides confronting each other, while a third party also exists, which in this case is "us," Viktor Orban explained. This third party goes to one of the sides, takes away a large sum of money, frozen assets, and then hands it over to the other fighting side, which in his view amounts to a declaration of war, he said. This is not a financial maneuver, nor is it about granting a war loan, but rather about taking something from someone and giving it to their enemy, he emphasized, pointing out that