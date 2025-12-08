PM Orban: Brussels Has Set a Target Date for Entering the War

Dark clouds are gathering over Europe. Brussels is preparing for war with Russia, and there is already a target date for entering that war: 2030, Viktor Orban warned on his social media page, pointing out that the explicit goal of the rearmament program initiated by Brussels is for the European Union to be ready for war by 2030.

"2020 is also the target date for the accelerated procedure to admit Ukraine into the EU. And the EU’s founding treaty clearly states that in the event of an armed attack against the territory of any member state, the other member states are obliged to provide all assistance in their power to that state."

The admission of a Ukraine that is at war would therefore will result in immediate entry into the war,

the Prime Minister pointed out.

All this means that next year’s election may be the last Hungarian election when we can truly decide on the question of war and peace.

"In the context of migration, we have already learned that there are decisions that cannot be corrected later. If we had not built the fence in 2015, migrants would already be here. If we make the wrong decision in 2026, at the next election, in 2030 it will be too late to rectify. This is not a game for small stakes. Whoever wants peace must stand with us," Viktor Orban emphasized.