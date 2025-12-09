NATOminiszterelnökOrbán Viktor
PM Orban in Istanbul: Turkiye, Hungary Stand Together on the Side of Peace

Significant economic breakthroughs are emerging in Hungarian–Turkish relations. Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in a country that is key to Hungary’s energy supply security.

2025. 12. 09. 10:53
Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers remarks at the signing of next year's wage agreement between the government and the employers' and employees' representatives, held at the Carmelite Monastery on December 4, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers remarks at the signing of next year’s wage agreement between the government and the employers’ and employees’ representatives, held at the Carmelite Monastery on December 4, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Following visits to Washington and Moscow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban traveled to Turkiye. PM Orban held economic and political negotiations in the NATO member state with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök beszédet mond a Vállalkozók és Munkáltatók Országos Szövetségének (VOSZ) év végi üzleti eseményén, a Magyar Vállalkozók Napja rendezvényen a Müpában 2025. december 5-én (Fotó: MTI/Hegedüs Róbert)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the year-end business event of the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers (VOSZ), on the Day of Hungarian Entrepreneurs, at Mupa on December 5, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

In his remarks, Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that the two countries have taken many steps on the path toward an enhanced strategic partnership. The Turkish President recalled that since Viktor Orban’s first visit in 2009, much has changed, yet the relationship has remained strong.

He noted that the most recent informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States had been held in Budapest.

As I review Turkish–Hungarian relations, I must say that we have excellent cooperation in transportation, tourism, the defense industry, culture, and the economy, which we intend to broaden in the future,

President Erdogan stressed.

"We have almost reached the six-billion-dollar level of trade volume, and this field still holds strong potential, so we aim to raise it to ten billion dollars," the Turkish President underlined. He also noted that he had discussed concrete projects with the prime minister in the field of defense industry. President Erdogan reiterated that Turkiye continues to seek accession to the European Union, and that it continues to count on Hungary’s support in this effort.

President Erdogan also stated that Turkiye, like Hungary, is committed to achieving long-term peace regarding the conclusion of the Russia–Ukraine war.

Viktor Orban: Turkiye and Hungary Stand on the Side of Peace

In his address, Viktor Orban emphasized that cooperation between Turkiye and Hungary can only be understood through a historical perspective. "Hungary is in the West, but it stands alone in the West," the Hungary's Prime Minister said, adding that Europe consists of three cultural spheres—a Germanic, a Slavic, and a Latin world—yet Hungary belongs to none of them.

 Hungarians left their kin in the East,

he said. PM Orban highlighted once again that Hungary’s ties with the Turkic world are of enormous importance, noting that after 2010, cooperation between Hungary and the Turkic world had steadily intensified.

When I first negotiated with President Erdogan, Turkish–Hungarian trade turnover stood at 2.5 billion dollars. Now it is nearly six,

he emphasized.

Turning to the issue of migration, Viktor Orban expressed his gratitude to the Turkish President, stating that if "Turkiye were not protecting Europe and its southern flank, Europe today would be unlivable."

Every year, several hundred thousand illegal migrants are held up, and Turkiye hosts more than three million migrants. Mr. President, on behalf of Hungary, we respectfully thank you for helping us ensure that this modern civilizational development does not sweep us away. Hungary will do everything it can to ensure that Turkiye’s efforts are recognized in Brussels and within the European Union,

PM Orban stressed.

The Prime Minister also welcomed that Turkiye and Hungary stand together on the side of peace.

He noted that he had also discussed energy issues with the Turkish President. Viktor Orban stated that an agreement had been reached in Washington on exempting Hungary from the sanctions, in Moscow on the continuation of crude oil and natural gas deliveries, and in Istanbul on Turkiye providing the route for these shipments.

For this reason, Viktor Orban once again expressed his gratitude to the Turkish President.

Cover photo: In the image released by the Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication, Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers remarks at the signing of next year’s wage agreement between the government and the employers’ and employees’ representatives, held at the Carmelite Monastery on December 4, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)


 

