PM Orban in Istanbul: Turkiye, Hungary Stand Together on the Side of Peace

Following visits to Washington and Moscow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban traveled to Turkiye. PM Orban held economic and political negotiations in the NATO member state with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In his remarks, Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that the two countries have taken many steps on the path toward an enhanced strategic partnership. The Turkish President recalled that since Viktor Orban’s first visit in 2009, much has changed, yet the relationship has remained strong.

He noted that the most recent informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States had been held in Budapest.

As I review Turkish–Hungarian relations, I must say that we have excellent cooperation in transportation, tourism, the defense industry, culture, and the economy, which we intend to broaden in the future,

President Erdogan stressed.

"We have almost reached the six-billion-dollar level of trade volume, and this field still holds strong potential, so we aim to raise it to ten billion dollars," the Turkish President underlined. He also noted that he had discussed concrete projects with the prime minister in the field of defense industry. President Erdogan reiterated that Turkiye continues to seek accession to the European Union, and that it continues to count on Hungary’s support in this effort.

President Erdogan also stated that Turkiye, like Hungary, is committed to achieving long-term peace regarding the conclusion of the Russia–Ukraine war.

Viktor Orban: Turkiye and Hungary Stand on the Side of Peace

In his address, Viktor Orban emphasized that cooperation between Turkiye and Hungary can only be understood through a historical perspective. "Hungary is in the West, but it stands alone in the West," the Hungary's Prime Minister said, adding that Europe consists of three cultural spheres—a Germanic, a Slavic, and a Latin world—yet Hungary belongs to none of them.

Hungarians left their kin in the East,

he said. PM Orban highlighted once again that Hungary’s ties with the Turkic world are of enormous importance, noting that after 2010, cooperation between Hungary and the Turkic world had steadily intensified.

When I first negotiated with President Erdogan, Turkish–Hungarian trade turnover stood at 2.5 billion dollars. Now it is nearly six,

he emphasized.