Hungary FM Calls On Ukraine to Stop Ongoing Attacks on Hungary's Energy Security

According to a ministry statement, FM Szijjarto told a press briefing following the NATO Foreign Affairs Council meeting that in recent days, the Ukrainian army has carried out several attacks on the Russian energy infrastructure responsible for crude oil deliveries to Hungary.
This is outrageous. We firmly call on the Ukrainians to immediately stop endangering Hungary’s energy security. In recent days, the Ukrainians have not only attacked the route responsible for crude oil shipments to Hungary, but they have also begun targeting tanker vessels sailing on the seas,
– he declared.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!