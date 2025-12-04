Hungary FM Calls On Ukraine to Stop Ongoing Attacks on Hungary's Energy Security

“Therefore, it is clearly visible that the Ukrainians are also launching attacks against civilian targets in order to take revenge on the Hungarians and to make Hungary’s safe crude oil supply impossible,” he added. He then warned that 51 percent of Ukraine’s electricity imports and 58 percent of its natural gas imports currently arrive from Hungary, as does a significant portion of its various petroleum product imports.

I suggest that Ukrainian decision-makers take this into account when they decide on launching attacks against the crude oil delivery route directed toward Hungary,

– Mr. Szijjarto stated, emphasizing that with these attacks, Ukraine is endangering the security of Hungary’s energy supply, and the security of energy supply is a question of sovereignty.