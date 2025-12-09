Hungary FM Has Departed for Moscow

"We have finished in Istanbul, we are heading to Moscow, and this time I will report the most important news first on my chat channel," the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade posted. "Sanctions will not be with us forever, and therefore we must be prepared to secure a strong starting position," Peter Szijjarto emphasized on his social media page.

Peter Szijjarto has already departed for the Russian capital

(Photo: Bastien Ohier/Hans Lucas)

President Trump is making extraordinary efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, and we fully support him. Once the war is over, the global economy can return to normal, and vast new opportunities will open up in international trade relations,

the minister wrote.

The Foreign Minister also revealed that in order to secure that starting position, he is traveling to Moscow "with a large business and corporate delegation."