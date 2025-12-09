MagyarországMoszkvaSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM Has Departed for Moscow

Following his stop in Istanbul, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade has now set course for Moscow. Peter Szijjarto is traveling to Russia's capital with a business delegation, and he will provide continuous updates on developments through his chat channel.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 09. 11:39
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)
"We have finished in Istanbul, we are heading to Moscow, and this time I will report the most important news first on my chat channel," the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade posted. "Sanctions will not be with us forever, and therefore we must be prepared to secure a strong starting position," Peter Szijjarto emphasized on his social media page

Szijjártó Péter már tovább is indult az orosz fővárosba
Peter Szijjarto has already departed for the Russian capital
(Photo: Bastien Ohier/Hans Lucas)

President Trump is making extraordinary efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, and we fully support him. Once the war is over, the global economy can return to normal, and vast new opportunities will open up in international trade relations,

the minister wrote.

The Foreign Minister also revealed that in order to secure that starting position, he is traveling to Moscow "with a large business and corporate delegation."

All further details will be shared continuously on the chat channel. Subscribe so we can stay in direct contact!

the minister concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

