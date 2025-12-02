PM Orban Finds One Good Thing About the Tisza Party’s Austerity Package

"The Tisza Party’s austerity package has been released. All 600 pages of it," Viktor Orban wrote in his Facebook post.

I found one good thing about it: that it exists only on paper. And if it is up to us, that is where it will stay,

PM Orban stated.

"We are dealing with an austerity package that is left-wing in every single element. And this is hardly surprising. If a political party employs left-wing experts, if it is supported by left-wing actors and musicians, if its most important pillars are the left-wing media and the left-leaning political elite in Brussels, then it cannot produce any policy other than a left-wing one." The Prime Minister pointed out that

"when a party is left-wing, then come the tax hikes, the progressive taxes, the targeting of companies, and the wealth investigations. That means 1,300 billion forints taken from Hungarian families, and 3,700 billion from Hungarian businesses."

"Until next April, we still have plenty of work ahead of us. For example, sending these 600 pages back to where they belong: to the left-wing trash heap of Hungarian history," Viktor Orban concluded his post.

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, one week ago Index published the Tisza Party’s austerity package. According to media reports, the collection of economic policy plans was prepared under the leadership of Aron Dalnoki, with contributors including Laszlo Lengyel and Peter Felcsuti. The several-hundred-page economic proposal outlines a more radical transformation of Hungary’s system of public contributions than anything seen in the past decade. The policy study collection, titled Hungary’s Economic Convergence Program 2027–2035, has since triggered an enormous public reaction despite the Tisza Party claiming that it does not exist.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

