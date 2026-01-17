Rendkívüli

Another Two-Thirds Majority: Hungarians Reject Ukraine’s EU Membership and Military Aid

A new poll shows that Hungarians continue to reject Brussels’ plans for Ukraine. Compared to earlier results, support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s position has grown even stronger: a full two-thirds of the public now oppose Ukraine’s EU accession and military support.

Kreft-Horváth Márk
2026. 01. 17. 14:21
Two-thirds of Hungarians agree with PM Viktor Orban on the issue of war (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Akos Kaiser).
Two-thirds of Hungarians stand against the EU’s Ukraine agenda, according to the findings of a new survey. The poll, conducted jointly by the Nezopont Institute and Hungary’s public broadcaster MTVA, shows that a clear majority of Hungarians hold negative views both on Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union (67 percent) and on providing military support to Ukraine (69 percent).

Kétharmad áll az ukrán uniós tervekkel szemben.
A two-thirds majority of the Hungarian public stands against the EU’s Ukraine plans (Photo: AFP)

“The latest public opinion survey by the Nezopont Institute reflects a clear and decisive rejection in Hungary of Ukraine’s EU accession and military support as promoted by Brussels,” the institute said in a statement.

Sixty-seven percent of Hungarians have a negative opinion of our eastern neighbor’s potential EU membership, while only one-fifth (21 percent) would support it,

the researchers detailed.

The Gap Widens: Two-Thirds Stand with Viktor Orban

Compared to last year, the divide on this issue has widened significantly. Since April 2025, the share of those opposing Ukraine’s EU membership has increased from 62 percent to 67 percent, while support has dropped sharply from 29 percent to 21 percent. Opposition to military aid is even stronger: while 21 percent view it positively, 69 percent now oppose it.

“This is particularly noteworthy as elections approach,” the Nezopont Institute observed, “because while two-thirds of Hungarian society hold this position, a clear majority—58 percent—of Tisza Party supporters voted in favor of Ukraine joining the European Union in a party-initiated referendum led by Peter Magyar last year.”

Cover photo: Two-thirds of Hungarians agree with PM Viktor Orban on the issue of war (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Akos Kaiser).

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekkislány

Érti ezt valaki?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Öt év egy tízéves kislány megerőszakolásárt.

