Nemzeti petíciót indít a kormány + videó

Fidesz–KDNP Maintains Solid Lead Over Tisza Party

According to a new survey by the Center for Fundamental Rights, the ruling Fidesz-KDNP lead has become entrenched. Based on data collected in January, 49 percent of voters would back the governing alliance, while 41 percent would vote for the Tisza Party if an election were held this weekend. Apart from them, only Our Homeland would enter parliament, while the Democratic Coalition and the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party remain stuck at 2 percent.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 15. 12:43
Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)
If a parliamentary election were held this Sunday, 49 percent of committed voters who have chosen a party would support the national list of Fidesz–KDNP, while only 41 percent would cast their ballots for the Tisza Party, according to the Center for Fundamental Rights’ latest nationwide representative poll.

Party preference figures have not changed significantly over the past month,  

and the advantage of Hungary's governing party alliance has stabilized at eight percentage points

—well beyond the margin of error—heading into the election.

The rise and subsequent stabilization in support for the right over recent months may be explained by the fact that, as Election Day on April 12 approaches, more voters feel that the “safe choice” truly is safer than what they see as a risky alternative.

Since October, the Center for Fundamental Rights has been publishing monthly, nationally representative surveys on party preferences. Trends since the start of the fall political season point clearly in one direction: the governing Fidesz–KDNP has solidified its leading position, nearly doubling its advantage from an initial five percentage points.

The government parties’ significant lead has carried into early 2026 as well. 

Among committed voters, 49 percent would vote for the coalition’s list if an election were held this Sunday, while support for the Tisza Party led by Peter Magyar has stalled, fluctuating between 40 and 42 percent in recent months.

This indicates that the start of the year has not been successful for the opposition formation, due partly to the lingering fallout from earlier controversies and partly to internal disputes that have marked the new year.

Behind the governing parties’ lead is the mobilization of supporters on the right who align with the government on key national strategic issues. These voters expect peace, the rejection of the EU migration pact, physical and financial security, the preservation of reduced utility costs, and the maintenance of the family support system. In an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment, they are choosing stability.

By contrast, Peter Magyar and his Tisza Party have projected uncertainty—statements such as “we cannot say everything or we would fail”—and have embraced the implementation of Brussels’ mainstream decisions as part of their platform. This includes proposals such as a multi-rate personal income tax, cuts to family benefits, and plans to privatize the pension system. A growing share of voters clearly view this agenda as a danger.

Based on the January data, 

aside from the two leading parties, only Our Homeland (MHM) would enter parliament, 

supported by 6 percent of committed voters. Once again, the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP)(2 percent) and the Democratic Coalition (DK)(2 percent) would fail to cross the parliamentary threshold.

The Center for Fundamental Rights conducted its public opinion surveys between October 13–16, 2025; November 10–13; December 15–18; and January 5–8, 2026, using telephone interviews and the CATI method. Each sample included 1,000 respondents and was representative of the population aged 18 and over. Sampling fluctuations were weighted by gender, age, region, settlement type, and education level based on data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office. In cases where all respondents answered a given question, the estimates have a 95 percent confidence level with a maximum margin of error of ±3.16 percentage points.

 

