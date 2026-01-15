Fidesz–KDNP Maintains Solid Lead Over Tisza Party

If a parliamentary election were held this Sunday, 49 percent of committed voters who have chosen a party would support the national list of Fidesz–KDNP, while only 41 percent would cast their ballots for the Tisza Party, according to the Center for Fundamental Rights’ latest nationwide representative poll.

Forrás: Alapjogokért Központ

Party preference figures have not changed significantly over the past month,

and the advantage of Hungary's governing party alliance has stabilized at eight percentage points

—well beyond the margin of error—heading into the election.

The rise and subsequent stabilization in support for the right over recent months may be explained by the fact that, as Election Day on April 12 approaches, more voters feel that the “safe choice” truly is safer than what they see as a risky alternative.

Forrás: Alapjogokért Központ

Since October, the Center for Fundamental Rights has been publishing monthly, nationally representative surveys on party preferences. Trends since the start of the fall political season point clearly in one direction: the governing Fidesz–KDNP has solidified its leading position, nearly doubling its advantage from an initial five percentage points.

The government parties’ significant lead has carried into early 2026 as well.

Among committed voters, 49 percent would vote for the coalition’s list if an election were held this Sunday, while support for the Tisza Party led by Peter Magyar has stalled, fluctuating between 40 and 42 percent in recent months.

This indicates that the start of the year has not been successful for the opposition formation, due partly to the lingering fallout from earlier controversies and partly to internal disputes that have marked the new year.

Behind the governing parties’ lead is the mobilization of supporters on the right who align with the government on key national strategic issues. These voters expect peace, the rejection of the EU migration pact, physical and financial security, the preservation of reduced utility costs, and the maintenance of the family support system. In an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment, they are choosing stability.