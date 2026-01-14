Full Report On EU Financing Of Ukraine Is Now Public

At its meeting last Wednesday, the government heard a report from the EU Affairs Minister on Ukraine's financing needs and, in this context, on the measures that the European Union is urging Hungary to introduce. The report has also been prepared in writing and was made public by the government today.

Photo: Shutterstock/Mehaniq

The document shows that since February 2022, the European Union and its member states have paid 193.3 billion euros to Ukraine. This amount includes military, financial, humanitarian, and refugee related support. By way of comparison, between 2004 and 2024 Hungary received a net total of 73 billion euros in EU funding, counting all sources and legal titles combined.

The 193.3 billion euros spent so far on financing Ukraine is broken down as follows:

EU military support: 63.3 billion euros

EU financial, economic, and humanitarian support: 51.6 billion euros

Loans and non refundable financial support under the Ukraine Facility: 36.67 billion euros

Support for Ukrainian refugees within the EU: 17 billion euros

Loans and non refundable financial support from member states: 15 billion euros

Interest transferred to Ukraine from seized Russian assets: 3.7 billion euros

The report also reveals that under an EU decision taken at the end of December 2025, the European Union will provide Ukraine with an additional 90 billion euros in loans for the period 2026–2027. The EU will raise the necessary funds on international financial markets through borrowing. The transaction is backed by the so called Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), which provides the remaining room for maneuver within the EU’s multi year budget framework, meaning that even the very last available funds are being used for this purpose. Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia are not participating in this arrangement, having refused to support it.

With regard to the parameters of Macro-Financial Assistance, guidance is provided only by the EU25 text. According to this, Ukraine would only be required to repay the support if it receives reparations from Russia, and until then the freezing of Russian assets would remain in place. As for interest costs, the only public statement so far has come from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who spoke of an “interest free” Ukrainian loan.