Hungary FM Draws a Clear Line on Role of EU Ambassadors + Video

The Hungarian government will not accept any criticism, commentary, or lecturing from the ambassadors of European Union member states stationed in Hungary regarding the April elections, Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto declared on Friday in Budapest. He warned that Brussels is doing everything it can to install a Brussels-aligned government that serves Brussels’ interests.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 17. 13:14
According to a statement from the ministry, Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto made the remarks ahead of a meeting with EU member states' ambassadors accredited to Hungary, noting that preparations for the Hungarian elections are clearly underway in Brussels as well.

Szijjártó Péter egyértelművé tette, meddig terjed az EU-s nagykövetek mozgástere
FM Peter Szijjarto made it unmistakably clear where the limits lie for EU ambassadors to Hungary (Photo: MTI)

“Brussels wants a government in Budapest that says yes to Brussels—yes to war, yes to migration, and yes to gender ideology. We say no to Brussels. Over the past years, we have said no to war, no to migration, and no to gender ideology,” he summarized.

For this very reason, Brussels is now doing everything it can to ensure that a pro-Brussels government—one that is extremely important to Brussels—comes to power,

Szijjarto said. He emphasized that, given the expectation of serious interference attempts, he convened all EU ambassadors accredited to Hungary to make it clear what their role is—and what it is not.

“It is absolutely not the job of an ambassador serving here to interfere in Hungarian elections. We will not accept any criticism or commentary regarding Hungary’s elections,” he stated firmly.

It is already evident that, anticipating the likely defeat of the Tisza Party, efforts have begun to erode confidence in Hungary’s elections. They are already talking about manipulation, attempting to discredit our electoral system, criticizing it in advance,

he said, noting “We do not accept this. We do not criticize other countries’ electoral systems, and therefore we expect ours to be respected as well.”

The foreign minister added that he would make it clear to ambassadors that if they interfere, comment on, or criticize Hungary’s electoral process in the coming period, “their ability to do their work in Budapest will become extremely difficult. They certainly will not be able to meet with any senior leaders of the state administration, and they will not get beyond the level of deputy department head,” he warned.

We expect respect. We expect our sovereignty to be respected. And we expect that not a single ambassador serving in Budapest will lecture, speak out, criticize, or comment on Hungary’s elections,

Szijjarto concluded.

Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto also delivered his message in a video posted on his Facebook page.

 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/KKM).

