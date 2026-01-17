Hungary FM Draws a Clear Line on Role of EU Ambassadors + Video

According to a statement from the ministry, Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto made the remarks ahead of a meeting with EU member states' ambassadors accredited to Hungary, noting that preparations for the Hungarian elections are clearly underway in Brussels as well.

FM Peter Szijjarto made it unmistakably clear where the limits lie for EU ambassadors to Hungary (Photo: MTI)

“Brussels wants a government in Budapest that says yes to Brussels—yes to war, yes to migration, and yes to gender ideology. We say no to Brussels. Over the past years, we have said no to war, no to migration, and no to gender ideology,” he summarized.

For this very reason, Brussels is now doing everything it can to ensure that a pro-Brussels government—one that is extremely important to Brussels—comes to power,

Szijjarto said. He emphasized that, given the expectation of serious interference attempts, he convened all EU ambassadors accredited to Hungary to make it clear what their role is—and what it is not.

“It is absolutely not the job of an ambassador serving here to interfere in Hungarian elections. We will not accept any criticism or commentary regarding Hungary’s elections,” he stated firmly.