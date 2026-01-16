Hungary FM: Those Who Said Yes to Brussels Have Paid the Price

In a post on social media, Foreign Minister Pete Szijjarto reiterated that illegal migrants began descending on Europe over a decade ago. “We Hungarians have said no to mass illegal migration for ten years, while Brussels has spent ten years forcing the acceptance of migrants,” he wrote.

Peter Szijjarto: Those Who Said Yes to Brussels Have Paid the Price

(Photo: Hans Lucas via AFP)

Those who said yes to Brussels have paid the price,

the foreign minister stressed.

To see the consequences, he said, one need only look at the streets of major Western European cities, the emergence of parallel societies, antisemitic demonstrations, and violent crimes committed by migrants.

According to the latest reports, a migrant recently carried out multiple stabbings in Germany, Szijjarto noted, adding that this phenomenon is unfortunately not unique and that migrant crime has become widespread across Western Europe.

This is what happens to those who say yes to Brussels on migration,

the foreign minister stated bluntly.

We Hungarians have said no so far, and if we remain in government, we will continue to say no to Brussels. The Tisza Party, however, says yes. Anyone who doubts this should look at the European Parliament voting records on migration,

he stressed.

“On April 12, this too will be decided,” Szijjarto wrote. “A sovereign national-minded government that says no to Brussels on migration—or the Tisza Party, which says yes to Brussels on migration.”

Let us continue to say no to migration and not put Hungary’s security at risk,

Peter Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)