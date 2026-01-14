At the handover ceremony of the Nyiregyhaza Industrial Park project on Tueasday, Peter Szijjarto fist stated that ten years ago there was a painfully sharp difference between the economic development of western and eastern parts of Hungary, which is why the government set the goal of eliminating this gap as quickly as possible. He pointed out that due to the external environment and the severe European crises of the past ten to fifteen years this was not an easy task, but it was achieved because, despite the sanctions and the war economy being built from Brussels, the Hungarian people’s money was spent on developing Hungary.

Eastern Hungary has caught up with western Hungary in terms of economic development, which would not have been possible if Hungarian money had been sent to Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said (Photo: MTI)

The level of economic development in eastern Hungary has reached that of the western part of the country. I would like to quietly note that if we had spent Hungarian people’s money on developing Ukraine and/or financing the war over the past year or two, we would not have been able to develop the eastern part of the country,

he said. He added that he considers it one of the most important economic achievements of the past fifteen years that eastern Hungary has caught up with western Hungary in terms of economic development. He stressed that this required infrastructure development, the construction of roads and railways, the creation of large industrial parks and industrial zones, and record-breaking corporate investments. Peter Szijjarto explained that Nyiregyhaza has played a key role over the past decade in the rise of eastern Hungary, helping the region become one of the strongholds of the modern global automotive industry. He also recalled that during this period, 121 large scale corporate investments were launched in Szabolcs Szatmar Bereg County with government support, worth around 1700 billion forints. These investments created approximately 15,000 new jobs, while industrial output increased two and a half times.