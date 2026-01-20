You're Playing with Fire – Farmers Protesting in Strasbourg Had Enough

Those affected fear that the agreement will lead to an influx of cheap agricultural products into Europe, undermining local production.

One Bulgarian farmer has been producing and exporting wine for more than thirty years, primarily to European markets. Thirty percent of his production is exported, while the rest is sold domestically, Fakti reports.

In his view, tariff-free wine imports, especially from Argentina, could flood the European market. This clearly carries the risk that extremely cheap Argentine wines will appear in Europe, thereby threatening exports, said the winemaker and wine trader. Wine trade between Bulgaria and the Mercosur countries is currently negligible and does not pose a threat to the domestic market, but it represents a serious risk to our European exports, he explained.