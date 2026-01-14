PM Orban: Brussels Demands a Nine Billion Dollar Tribute From Hungary

"Eight hundred billion dollars do not grow on trees. This is how much the Ukrainians demand from us Europeans over the next ten years. For Hungary, this would mean a tribute of more than nine billion dollars," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page, announcing that the report prepared by the Ministry for European Union Affairs, summarizing the demands coming from Brussels, has now been made public.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

In his post, the Prime Minister explained how Brussels wants Hungary to raise the necessary funds: through taking away the 13th- and 14th-month pensions, home creation subsidies, family housing support schemes, utility cost cuts, the flat personal income tax, the worker loan program, and the tax benefits granted to mothers, young people, and families. The list could go on at length, he added.

And where is all this written down? It is there in black and white in the European Semester, in the country-specific recommendations, and in the infringement procedures,

he wrote.

The Ministry for European Union Affairs has summarized Brussels' demands in a report, the Prime Minister said, adding that the document was prepared with precision and accuracy, complete with page references, and from now on it is accessible for anyone by clicking here.

This is what must be decided on April 12. One thing is certain: we say no to Brussels' war plan,

Viktor Orban stated.