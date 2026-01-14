brüsszeleurópia uniós ügyek minisztériumakormányfőorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Brussels Demands a Nine Billion Dollar Tribute From Hungary

The Hungarian government has made public a report by the Ministry for European Union Affairs detailing where Brussels sees the fiscal room for Hungary to put together the nine billion dollars the country should pay to Ukraine. This is what voters will have to decide on April 12, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stressed.

2026. 01. 14. 12:18
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: NurPhoto/Balint Szentgallay)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: NurPhoto/Balint Szentgallay)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Eight hundred billion dollars do not grow on trees. This is how much the Ukrainians demand from us Europeans over the next ten years. For Hungary, this would mean a tribute of more than nine billion dollars," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page, announcing that the report prepared by the Ministry for European Union Affairs, summarizing the demands coming from Brussels, has now been made public.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke beszédet mond a párt kongresszusán a budapesti Hungexpón 2026. január 10-én
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

In his post, the Prime Minister explained how Brussels wants Hungary to raise the necessary funds: through taking away the 13th- and 14th-month pensions, home creation subsidies, family housing support schemes, utility cost cuts, the flat personal income tax, the worker loan program, and the tax benefits granted to mothers, young people, and families. The list could go on at length, he added.

And where is all this written down? It is there in black and white in the European Semester, in the country-specific recommendations, and in the infringement procedures,

he wrote.

The Ministry for European Union Affairs has summarized Brussels' demands in a report, the Prime Minister said, adding that the document was prepared with precision and accuracy, complete with page references, and from now on it is accessible for anyone by clicking here.

This is what must be decided on April 12. One thing is certain: we say no to Brussels' war plan,

Viktor Orban stated.

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kárpáti András
idezojelekfrancia

Ukrajna, Dom Perignon és a francia gazdák

Kárpáti András avatarja

Macron azt ígérte, az ukránok EU-csatlakozásával mindenki jól jár, de éppen fordítva történt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu