A Slap in the Face for Pro-War Forces: Europeans Disagree with Brussels' Ban on Russian Energy

Brussels' regulation on banning Russian oil and gas not only violates EU law and the sovereignty of member states, but also runs counter to the expectations of European citizens. A fresh research by Szazadveg reveals that a relative majority of EU citizens do not support a full embargo. In Hungary, 62 percent reject the measure. Brussels is once again ignoring the will of the people.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 29. 15:19
Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Although Hungary and Slovakia voted against it, the European Commission pushed through a draft regulation that would completely phase out Russian energy resources from the European Union in the coming period. The decision raises a number of concerns. First, although the ban is, in essence, a sanction, Brussels presented it as a trade policy measure. The reason is clear: while sanctions would have required unanimity from the member states, a trade policy decision could be adopted with a qualified majority. In doing so, the Commission acted unlawfully, Szazadveg writes.

Brüsszel lépését nem támogatják az emberek (Fotó: AFP)
People do not support Brussels’ move (Photo: AFP)

Second, the composition of the energy and procurement mix falls within national competence. The ban restricts this right, and therefore the ban also seriously violates the sovereignty of the member states.

Finally, before drafting the regulation, the Commission had received a mandate from the member states to restore competitiveness. Excluding an entire group of suppliers artificially narrows energy market supply, drives prices upward, undermines supply security, and weakens competitiveness. In other words, the measure directly contradicts the original mandate.

Brussels Goes Against the Will of the People

Brussels’ energy ban clashes not only with legal norms and national sovereignty, but also with the expectations of European citizens. New results from Szazadveg's Project Europe research show that a relative majority of EU citizens (45 percent) do not agree with a full embargo. In two-thirds of the member states, at least a relative majority rejects the measure. There are only three EU countries where an absolute majority supports Brussels’ decision: Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia.

02_Ukrajna_fegyver_Szazadveg_EN
Europeans do not agree with Brussels (Source: Szazadveg)

The highest disapproval rates were recorded in Slovenia (68 percent), Greece (65 percent), as well as Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Hungary (62 percent each). Public perceptions are partly explained by the serious consequences of the measure. In Hungary, for example, the ban would increase household utility costs to three and a half times their current level and would lead to fuel prices exceeding 1,000 forints per liter.

The Hungarian and Slovak governments have already indicated that they will go to court to challenge the decision.

The latest survey in the unique Project Europe research series once again aimed to map public attitudes toward the most important public issues affecting the bloc. In addition to numerous relevant topics, this year’s research places special emphasis on public perceptions of and satisfaction with the European Union’s performance, the question of possible EU enlargement, perceptions of the war in Ukraine, as well as energy and migration issues.

