Hungary FM: Government Continues to Support MOL in Acquisition of Serbia's Oil Company NIS

Following the announcement the Peter Szijjarto reaffirmed that the government will continue to provide full diplomatic support to MOL during the acquisition of NIS, said the statement issued by the ministry. "The integrated and coordinated operation of the Slovak, Hungarian, and Serbian oil markets could put Central Europe in a better position in terms of energy security than we have ever been before," he stated, according to MTI.

Therefore, in the negotiation phase following the signing of the first document, MOL can continue to count on the Hungarian government’s diplomatic support, which will remain in place all the way until the signing of the final agreement,

he added.

Peter Szijjarto confirmed that the government will continue to support MOL during the acquisition of NIS (Photo: Peter Szijjarto/Facebook)

