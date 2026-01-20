MOLNISSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Government Continues to Support MOL in Acquisition of Serbia's Oil Company NIS

The Hungarian government has supported and will continue to support MOL in its acquisition of the Russian-owned stake in the Serbian oil company NIS. The initial agreement has already been reached, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced on Monday in Prague.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 20. 11:46
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Peter Szijjarto/Facebook)
Following the announcement the Peter Szijjarto reaffirmed that the government will continue to provide full diplomatic support to MOL during the acquisition of NIS, said the statement issued by the ministry.  "The integrated and coordinated operation of the Slovak, Hungarian, and Serbian oil markets could put Central Europe in a better position in terms of energy security than we have ever been before," he stated, according to MTI. 

Therefore, in the negotiation phase following the signing of the first document, MOL can continue to count on the Hungarian government’s diplomatic support, which will remain in place all the way until the signing of the final agreement,

he added.

MOL
Peter Szijjarto confirmed that the government will continue to support MOL during the acquisition of NIS (Photo: Peter Szijjarto/Facebook)

You can read the details of the historic deal here.

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

