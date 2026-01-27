PM Orban: Hungary to Take Regulation to EU Court

"With today's decision, Brussels would ban the import of Russian gas from 2027. Just as the Tisza Party wants," Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on social media, stressing that Hungary will challenge the decision at the European Court of Justice.

Viktor Orban announced that Hungary will turn to court (Photo: AFP)

The measure taken by Brussels is an obvious sanction that required unanimity for adoption. Therefore, Hungary will challenge today’s regulation at the European Court of Justice,

the Prime Minister wrote in his post.

Viktor Orban also emphasized that utility cost cuts and caps must be protected, and there can be no compromise on this issue. The decision was made despite the struggling of Europe’s economy. Cutting the bloc off from cheap Russian energy will in no way help this situation.

Lawmakers in Brussels approved the legislation on the complete shutdown of Russian gas imports and the gradual phase-out of Russian oil. Hungary and Slovakia voted against it, while Bulgaria abstained, but the regulation was adopted by a qualified majority.

Hungary had indicated earlier that it would challenge the decision at the European Court of Justice.

According to the Hungarian government’s position, the ban seriously harms the country’s energy security, especially since Hungary and Slovakia remain heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and TradePeter Szijjarto also reacted to Brussels' decision, stressing that it sharply contradicts Hungary’s national interests.

If we cannot buy oil and natural gas from Russia, that means energy bills for families could triple, and factories could also be put in a difficult position because of rising prices,

he emphasized.

Hungary will take legal action before the Court of Justice of the EU as soon as the decision on REPowerEU is officially published. We will use every legal means to have it annulled.



The REPowerEU plan is based on a legal trick, presenting a sanctions measure as a trade policy… — Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) January 26, 2026

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also noted that as soon as the regulation is published officially, Hungary will immediately turn to the European Court of Justice and request its annulment.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (AFP)