PM Orban Receives Invitation of Historic Significance From Donald Trump

“It is my great honor to invite you as Prime Minister of Hungary, to join me in a critically historic, and magnificent effort to solidify peace in the Middle East, and at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict,” U.S. President Trump wrote in his letter to PM Orban, dispensing with formal protocol, addressing the Hungarian prime minister simply as “Dear Viktor.”

Donald Trump and Viktor Orban

(Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)

“On September 29, 2025, I announced the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, an extraordinary 20-point roadmap that was swiftly embraced by world leaders, including major heads of state across the Arab world, Israel, and Europe. In furtherance of this plan, on November 17 the United Nations Security Council overwhelmingly adopted Resolution 2803 welcoming and endorsing this vision,”

the letter reads, continuing with

Now it is time to turn all of these dreams into reality. At the heart of the plan is the Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential board ever assembled, which will be established as a new international organization and Transitional Governing Administration.

Donald Trump hangsúlyozta:

Our effort will bring together a distinguished group of nations ready to shoulder the noble responsibility of building lasting peace—an honor reserved for those prepared to lead by example and brilliantly invest in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come. We will convene our wonderful and committed partners—most of whom are highly respected world leaders—in the near future.

The U.S. president went on to write: