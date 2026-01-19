békeOrbán ViktorTrump
magyar

PM Orban Receives Invitation of Historic Significance From Donald Trump

“As Chairman of the Board, I formally invite Hungary to join as a founding member state and to become a party to the Charter of the Board of Peace, as represented by you,” Donald Trump wrote in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In the same letter, the American president added: “I look forward to working with you, long into the future, toward the goal of establishing lasting world peace, prosperity, and greatness for everyone.”

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 19. 11:27
Orbán Viktor és Donald Trump (Fotó: MTI)
“It is my great honor to invite you as Prime Minister of Hungary, to join me in a critically historic, and magnificent effort to solidify peace in the Middle East, and at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict,” U.S. President Trump wrote in his letter to PM Orban, dispensing with formal protocol, addressing the Hungarian prime minister simply as “Dear Viktor.”

Donald Trump és Orbán Viktor Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Fõosztály/Kaiser Ákos / MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikáció
Donald Trump and Viktor Orban
(Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)

“On September 29, 2025, I announced the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, an extraordinary 20-point roadmap that was swiftly embraced by world leaders, including major heads of state across the Arab world, Israel, and Europe. In furtherance of this plan, on November 17 the United Nations Security Council overwhelmingly adopted Resolution 2803 welcoming and endorsing this vision,” 

the letter reads, continuing with

Now it is time to turn all of these dreams into reality. At the heart of the plan is the Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential board ever assembled, which will be established as a new international organization and Transitional Governing Administration.

Donald Trump hangsúlyozta: 

Our effort will bring together a distinguished group of nations ready to shoulder the noble responsibility of building lasting peace—an honor reserved for those prepared to lead by example and brilliantly invest in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come. We will convene our wonderful and committed partners—most of whom are highly respected world leaders—in the near future.

The U.S. president went on to write:

As Chairman of the Board, I formally invite Hungary to join as a founding member state and to become a party to the Charter of the Board of Peace, as represented by you. This Board will be one of a kind, there has never been anything like it! Each member state may designate an authorized representative to attend and participate in meetings on its behalf. Enclosed are the Comprehensive Plan and Boar's Charter, which is now open for your signature and ratification. 

I look forward to working with you, long into the future, toward the goal of establishing lasting world peace, prosperity, and greatness for everyone. 

 

As previously reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Gaza Peace Council. In a post accompanying the news, PM Orban wrote:

If Trump, then peace!

The prime minister also shared the letter on his social media page. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke about the invitation on Kossuth Radio’s program Sunday News.

Political analyst Daniel Deak also quoted the letter on social media, calling it historic. “This is a historic development: Donald Trump has invited Viktor Orban to participate as a founding member in his Peace Council,” wrote the analyst at the XXI Century Institute.

Cover photo: Donald Trump and Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

 

