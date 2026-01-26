PM Orban Signals Big Plans Ahead

Recalling Saturday’s anti-war rally in Kaposvar, PM Orban wrote: “We showed strength in Kaposvar as well. A full house, several thousand enthusiastic supporters, a fantastic atmosphere.”

PM Orban said such strength is needed, because major plans are in the works.

We want to—and we will—stay outside Brussels’ war plans. We will not allow Hungarians’ money to be taken to Ukraine,

he emphasized.

Instead, he said, the government has focused on domestic priorities. “We have launched Europe’s largest home-creation program. We have expanded family tax benefits. We are introducing a 14th-month pension. We have not only defended utility price cuts, but are extending them with the January utility price freeze.”

“We will win this April because only we are capable of doing all this,” PM Orban concluded. “And because anyone who votes for us will certainly come out ahead.”

With these remarks, the prime minister made clear that Fidesz is the safe and reliable choice.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)