ukrajnaorbán vikorminiszterelnökkaposvárfideszeurópabrüsszel
magyar

PM Orban Signals Big Plans Ahead

“We want to stay out of Brussels’ war plans—and we will stay out. We will not allow Hungarians’ money to be sent to Ukraine,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared in a social media post on Monday morning.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 26. 9:53
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Recalling Saturday’s anti-war rally in Kaposvar, PM Orban wrote: “We showed strength in Kaposvar as well. A full house, several thousand enthusiastic supporters, a fantastic atmosphere.”

PM Orban said such strength is needed, because major plans are in the works.

We want to—and we will—stay outside Brussels’ war plans. We will not allow Hungarians’ money to be taken to Ukraine,

he emphasized. 

Instead, he said, the government has focused on domestic priorities. “We have launched Europe’s largest home-creation program. We have expanded family tax benefits. We are introducing a 14th-month pension. We have not only defended utility price cuts, but are extending them with the January utility price freeze.”

“We will win this April because only we are capable of doing all this,” PM Orban concluded. “And because anyone who votes for us will certainly come out ahead.”

With these remarks, the prime minister made clear that Fidesz is the safe and reliable choice.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)

 


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hortobágyi T. Cirill OSB
idezojelekvárszegi asztrik

Várszegi Asztrik 80 – a hűség és a megújulás szolgálatában

Hortobágyi T. Cirill OSB avatarja

Asztrik főapát vezetésével Pannonhalma valóban élő lelki és kulturális központtá vált.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu