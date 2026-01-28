Rendkívüli

A Tisza pártból kiugrott szakértő kitálalt: tényleg adóemelésre és megszorításra készülnek, miközben a választási kampányban mást mondanak

ukrajnaeurópai unióorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: We Will Not Fund Ukraine, Our Money Is Better Spent on Hungarian Families

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered a blunt message to Ukraine’s leadership amid what he described as growing attacks on Hungary. “Neither the president, nor the foreign minister, nor threats from extremist military groups will deter us from standing up for Hungarian interests,” PM Orban said.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 28. 13:29
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, leader of Fidesz, speaking at an anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) at the Kaposvar Arena on January 24, 2026.On the left: Mayor Karoly Szita (Fidesz–KDNP). (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Ukraine's leadership has crossed a line. We did not seek conflict, yet for days now Hungary has been in the crosshairs,” PM Orban wrote on social media. “Not with our homeland,” he added.

Orbán Viktor üzent a Magyarországot támadó ukrán vezetésnek (Fotó: AFP)
PM Viktor Orban sent a message to the Ukrainian leadership attacking Hungary (Photo: AFP)

The prime minister stressed that no amount of pressure would cause Hungary to abandon its position.

Neither the president, nor the foreign minister, nor threats from extremist military groups will deter us from enforcing the interests of the Hungarian people.

PM Orban reiterated that Hungary will not send money to Ukraine, arguing that those funds are better spent on Hungarian families “than in the bathroom of a Ukrainian oligarch.”

We will not allow Russian oil and gas imports to be banned, because without them there would be no utility cost reductions and no affordable energy for Hungarian families. Nor will we allow Ukraine to be fast-tracked into the European Union in two years' time, in violation of EU law, because that would also mean importing war,

the prime minister said.

As long as Hungary has a national-minded government, these decisions will not be made in Kyiv or in Brussels,” Orban added. “They know this in Ukraine as well. That is why they want a new, Ukraine-friendly government in Budapest, and why they are threatening us at every turn,

PM Orban noted.

“The answer can be found in Petofi,” the prime minister concluded, referring to Hungary’s national poet and a symbol of national resistance.

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kondor Katalin
idezojelekeurópai unió

Örökre?

Kondor Katalin avatarja

Az unió okoskodik, mi, magyarok meg egyre fogadjuk a háború elől menekülő szerencsétleneket.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu