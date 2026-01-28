PM Orban: We Will Not Fund Ukraine, Our Money Is Better Spent on Hungarian Families

PM Orban reiterated that Hungary will not send money to Ukraine, arguing that those funds are better spent on Hungarian families “than in the bathroom of a Ukrainian oligarch.”
We will not allow Russian oil and gas imports to be banned, because without them there would be no utility cost reductions and no affordable energy for Hungarian families. Nor will we allow Ukraine to be fast-tracked into the European Union in two years' time, in violation of EU law, because that would also mean importing war,
the prime minister said.
As long as Hungary has a national-minded government, these decisions will not be made in Kyiv or in Brussels,” Orban added. “They know this in Ukraine as well. That is why they want a new, Ukraine-friendly government in Budapest, and why they are threatening us at every turn,
PM Orban noted.
“The answer can be found in Petofi,” the prime minister concluded, referring to Hungary’s national poet and a symbol of national resistance.
