Poll: Majority of Hungarians Look to Fidesz for Better Financial Prospects

Almost half of Hungarians (46 percent) believe their financial situation would improve under a renewed Fidesz government, while only 30 percent think their standard of living would be better served by a Tisza-led government.

While the Fidesz voter base is highly unified—92 percent express confidence in their party’s economic performance—Tisza supporters are far more divided. Just 68 percent trust Tisza’s economic policy, while the remaining 32 percent are either uncertain or expect better outcomes from Fidesz,

according to the latest poll by Magyar Tarsadalomkutato (Hungarian Social Research Institute).

Stark Differences Between Political Camps

The survey highlights sharp contrasts among political blocs. Within the Fidesz camp, there is near-total consensus: 92 percent of Fidesz voters believe a Fidesz victory would improve financial conditions. This high level of confidence likely reflects the government’s record over the past decade and a half, including predictable real wage growth and tax relief, which many voters see as steady progress. Over time, this has translated into durable and unified trust among supporters.

By contrast, support within the Tisza camp is significantly weaker. Only 68 percent of Tisza voters believe their party would improve material conditions, while nearly one-third (28 percent) selected “don’t know/no answer,” pointing to uncertainty surrounding the party’s economic proposals. According to the institute, this suggests that Tisza’s leaked tax package had a measurable negative impact even within its own base, and that the party’s economic platform has failed to persuade a substantial share of its supporters.

With the exception of Democratic Coalition (DK) voters (61 percent), no opposition party’s base holds a majority view that Tisza represents the solution to improving financial conditions.

Among supporters of the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP), half are undecided; 20 percent expect better outcomes from Fidesz, while 30 percent look to Tisza. In the Mi Hazank (Our Homeland) camp, undecided voters also form a relative plurality (41 percent), with more respondents placing their trust in Fidesz (34 percent) than in Tisza (25 percent).