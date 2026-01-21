PM Orban: The Extreme Cold Highlights True Value of Utility Price Caps

“We have not had such a cold January in decades. This is when we truly feel how valuable utility price caps are—and what a major achievement it is that, even in today’s crazy world, we can still secure the cheap Russian oil and gas needed to keep the country running,” PM Orban wrote.

According to the prime minister, the extreme cold leaves no room for complacency. As he put it, additional efforts are now required to protect utility price reductions—and the government intends to deliver.

This is at the top of the agenda at today’s cabinet meeting,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)