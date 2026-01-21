miniszterelnökorbán viktorrezsicsökkentés
PM Orban: The Extreme Cold Highlights True Value of Utility Price Caps

Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the importance of Hungary’s utility price caps and access to affordable Russian energy supplies in a post on social media, noting that the issue will also be on the agenda at today’s government meeting.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 21. 10:00
“We have not had such a cold January in decades. This is when we truly feel how valuable utility price caps are—and what a major achievement it is that, even in today’s crazy world, we can still secure the cheap Russian oil and gas needed to keep the country running,” PM Orban wrote.

According to the prime minister, the extreme cold leaves no room for complacency. As he put it, additional efforts are now required to protect utility price reductions—and the government intends to deliver.

This is at the top of the agenda at today’s cabinet meeting,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)

 

