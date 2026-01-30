BrüsszelMenczer TamásOrbán Viktor
Viktor Orban Is the 'Only Obstacle' to Sending Hungarians’ Money to Ukraine

Viktor Orban is the only leader who is capable, willing, and strong enough to defend Hungarian interests, Tamas Menczer, the ruling Fidesz communications director said.

2026. 01. 30. 17:36
Tamas Menczer, Fidesz Communications Director (Photo: MTI)
Tamas Menczer said Ukraine’s foreign minister summed up the truth in a single sentence—one worth highlighting. “Ukraine’s foreign minister, Mr. Sybiha, said that Viktor Orban is the only obstacle to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. 

That means Viktor Orban is the 'only obstacle' to the expansion of the war, and Viktor Orban is also the 'only obstacle' to sending Hungarians’ money to Ukraine.”

The Fidesz communications director added that,

whether by accident or for some other reason, the Ukrainian foreign minister “told the truth in one sentence.”

“Viktor Orban is the only one who is able and willing—and has the strength—to protect Hungarian interests,” Menczer said. “The Tisza Party, by contrast, would neither be able nor willing to say no to Brussels.”

 

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz Communications Director  (Photo: MTI)

